Police hunt violent youth gang for shooting teen on Phuket road

A quiet Phuket road turned into a shooting scene when a teenager was gunned down by a gang member riding past on a motorbike.

The incident occurred on the evening of August 24 along Muang Thong-Khao Khad Road near Muang Thong Market in Wichit subdistrict, Mueang district. The victim, identified as 18 year old Thanwa, was shot in the back while riding his motorcycle. He was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital with serious injuries.

Wichit Police said the attackers were three teenagers on a motorbike. One of them opened fire before the group fled the scene.

Police Colonel Somsak Thongkliang, Superintendent of Wichit Police Station, immediately ordered a crackdown. “We will expand the investigation and bring those responsible to justice.”

The following day, Police Lieutenant Waiwat Daengdee received reports of the shooting while on duty. Investigators quickly gathered evidence and secured arrest warrants from the Phuket Provincial Court.

On Tuesday, August 26, the court approved warrants for two suspects. The first, 22 year old Wasan, also known as Bang Seed, was charged with joint attempted murder, illegal firearm possession, and firing a weapon in a public area. He later confessed and admitted to the crime.

The second suspect, a 15 year old boy known only by his nickname “Name,” was identified as the motorbike driver. He confessed to the charges and was referred to the Phuket Juvenile and Family Court.

Investigators revealed both suspects were members of the Sap Chang gang, a local youth group linked to violent incidents. Police expanded their operation to six additional locations, where they arrested two more suspects.

The first, 27 year old Bankchat, was found with a homemade firearm and shotgun parts, while Rapiraphat, also known as Art, was caught with methamphetamine. Both face separate charges.

The Phuket News reported that although other gang members were questioned, no further charges were filed. However, four motorbikes linked to the gang were seized, and police confirmed that legal action would be taken against the parents of the teenagers under the Child Protection Act of 2003 for failing to supervise their children.

Police said the crackdown aims not only to punish the culprits but also to prevent further youth violence in Phuket.