Bangkok prison denies claim female inmates forced into sex services

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 24, 2025, 9:59 AM
146 1 minute read
Bangkok prison denies claim female inmates forced into sex services | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เรือนจำพิเศษกรุงเทพมหานคร

Following the scandal over alleged VIP treatment for Chinese inmates, Bangkok Remand Prison (BRP) is facing new accusations claiming female inmates were forced to provide sex services to male inmates and guards. The prison denied the allegations.

Officers from the Department of Corrections’ special unit raided BRP on November 16 after Thai prisoners complained that Chinese inmates were living in unusually comfortable conditions.

The foreign inmates were allegedly housed in a separate VIP room equipped with electric appliances, were allowed to smoke, and had access to sex services in a hidden room.

The prison director, Manop Chomchuen, and several guards were accused of accepting bribes from Chinese inmates and even bringing Chinese models into the restricted area to provide sexual services.

Although the accused officials denied the allegations, officers found evidence suggesting misconduct. Items seized included tissue papers containing semen, empty condom boxes, cigarettes, liquor, sharp objects, and other banned items.

Bangkok prison accused of forcing female inmate into sex services
Photo via Facebook/ เรือนจำพิเศษกรุงเทพมหานคร

According to Corrections Department director Prawut Wongsinin, at least 20 prison officials were linked to the scandal. Three to four Chinese inmates were transferred to another facility after admitting they had bribed officers.

Further investigation will determine the full number of prison officials and foreign inmates involved.

Related Articles

While the corruption probe continues, BRP faced another rumour circulating online claiming several female inmates had been providing sex services to male inmates and guards. Prawut dismissed the allegation as fake news and urged the public to exercise caution before sharing information.

Bangkok prison
Photo via Facebook/ เรือนจำพิเศษกรุงเทพมหานคร

The Facebook page Big Kren also claimed that popular actor and TV host Kan Kantathavorn, who was imprisoned over The iCon Group fraud case, was seen on CCTV walking inside the alleged VIP zone during the raid. The page questioned whether Chinese inmates were the only group receiving special treatment.

Prawut said he was aware of the claim and assured the public that the department would investigate the rumour.

According to a report by DailyNews, several CCTV recordings inside BRP were deleted before the raid, as the involved suspects had allegedly been tipped off about the operation. Officials are now working to recover the missing files to support the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings.

Kan Kantathavorn in Bangkok prison
Kan Kantathavorn | Photo via Nation TV

Latest Thailand News
Hat Yai flood hit by heaviest rainfall in 300 years | Thaiger Hot News

Hat Yai flood hit by heaviest rainfall in 300 years

8 minutes ago
Bangkok prison denies claim female inmates forced into sex services | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok prison denies claim female inmates forced into sex services

34 minutes ago
Pattaya woman surrenders after stabbing neighbour in jealousy row | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman surrenders after stabbing neighbour in jealousy row

37 minutes ago
November 24: South lashed by storms, 10 provinces on flood alert | Thaiger Thailand News

November 24: South lashed by storms, 10 provinces on flood alert

52 minutes ago
TikTok tattoo artist faces legal action over tattooing a minor | Thaiger Thailand News

TikTok tattoo artist faces legal action over tattooing a minor

18 hours ago
Thai economy faces potential recession with growth under 1% | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai economy faces potential recession with growth under 1%

19 hours ago
South Korean and Thai nationals arrested for Bangkok crypto assault | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean and Thai nationals arrested for Bangkok crypto assault

19 hours ago
Gang deceives student in 10 million baht scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Gang deceives student in 10 million baht scam

20 hours ago
Bangkok hospital faces backlash over unfulfilled health packages | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok hospital faces backlash over unfulfilled health packages

21 hours ago
Phuket tightens visa checks to curb &#8216;visa runners&#8217; exploitation | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tightens visa checks to curb ‘visa runners’ exploitation

21 hours ago
Monk arrested for child pornography at well-known temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Monk arrested for child pornography at well-known temple

23 hours ago
Floods disrupt Thai schools, UNICEF urges urgent climate action | Thaiger Pattaya News

Floods disrupt Thai schools, UNICEF urges urgent climate action

23 hours ago
Thai village homes damaged as Myanmar conflict spills over | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai village homes damaged as Myanmar conflict spills over

23 hours ago
Stolen truck crash in Ubon Ratchathani kills one, injures another | Thaiger Thailand News

Stolen truck crash in Ubon Ratchathani kills one, injures another

24 hours ago
Biker rally leaves trail of crashes in Phetchabun | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Biker rally leaves trail of crashes in Phetchabun

2 days ago
8 electrocuted in Nakhon Si Thammarat floods, 1 dead | Thaiger South Thailand News

8 electrocuted in Nakhon Si Thammarat floods, 1 dead

2 days ago
Patong rips up roads to bury cables in 224m baht revamp | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong rips up roads to bury cables in 224m baht revamp

2 days ago
Thai investors eye gold boom as prices set to surge | Thaiger Business News

Thai investors eye gold boom as prices set to surge

2 days ago
British groom denied flight to Thailand over smudged stamp | Thaiger Thailand News

British groom denied flight to Thailand over smudged stamp

2 days ago
Pattaya drivers fume over new traffic light trial | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drivers fume over new traffic light trial

2 days ago
Israeli dad drowns after rescuing son off Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Israeli dad drowns after rescuing son off Koh Pha Ngan

2 days ago
Phuket to fast-track 21m baht tourism and infrastructure push | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket to fast-track 21m baht tourism and infrastructure push

2 days ago
Songkhla underwater as floods swamp 18,000 homes | Thaiger South Thailand News

Songkhla underwater as floods swamp 18,000 homes

2 days ago
Bangkok car showroom blaze destroys 3 vehicles | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok car showroom blaze destroys 3 vehicles

2 days ago
People&#8217;s Party hits back at PM Anutin’s dissolution threat | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party hits back at PM Anutin’s dissolution threat

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 24, 2025, 9:59 AM
146 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.