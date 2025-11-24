Bangkok prison denies claim female inmates forced into sex services

Following the scandal over alleged VIP treatment for Chinese inmates, Bangkok Remand Prison (BRP) is facing new accusations claiming female inmates were forced to provide sex services to male inmates and guards. The prison denied the allegations.

Officers from the Department of Corrections’ special unit raided BRP on November 16 after Thai prisoners complained that Chinese inmates were living in unusually comfortable conditions.

The foreign inmates were allegedly housed in a separate VIP room equipped with electric appliances, were allowed to smoke, and had access to sex services in a hidden room.

The prison director, Manop Chomchuen, and several guards were accused of accepting bribes from Chinese inmates and even bringing Chinese models into the restricted area to provide sexual services.

Although the accused officials denied the allegations, officers found evidence suggesting misconduct. Items seized included tissue papers containing semen, empty condom boxes, cigarettes, liquor, sharp objects, and other banned items.

According to Corrections Department director Prawut Wongsinin, at least 20 prison officials were linked to the scandal. Three to four Chinese inmates were transferred to another facility after admitting they had bribed officers.

Further investigation will determine the full number of prison officials and foreign inmates involved.

While the corruption probe continues, BRP faced another rumour circulating online claiming several female inmates had been providing sex services to male inmates and guards. Prawut dismissed the allegation as fake news and urged the public to exercise caution before sharing information.

The Facebook page Big Kren also claimed that popular actor and TV host Kan Kantathavorn, who was imprisoned over The iCon Group fraud case, was seen on CCTV walking inside the alleged VIP zone during the raid. The page questioned whether Chinese inmates were the only group receiving special treatment.

Prawut said he was aware of the claim and assured the public that the department would investigate the rumour.

According to a report by DailyNews, several CCTV recordings inside BRP were deleted before the raid, as the involved suspects had allegedly been tipped off about the operation. Officials are now working to recover the missing files to support the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings.