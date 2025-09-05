Pattaya gears up for ‘LOMA RUN On The Beach 2025’ charity race

Pattaya officials are preparing for the return of the 11th annual LOMA RUN On The Beach, a charity walk-run scheduled to take place later this month on Jomtien Beach.

The event is organised by the HHN Foundation for Thai Children, in cooperation with Pattaya City and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (Pattaya Office). The charity race aims to promote fitness, showcase Pattaya’s beaches, and reinforce the city’s growing reputation as a Sports City and sports tourism hub.

During a recent planning meeting at Pattaya City Hall, Deputy Mayor Krissana Boonsawat joined representatives from the Pattaya Mayor’s office, City Council, Pattaya and Na Jomtien police, Sawang Boriboon Foundation, and local beach operators to fine-tune preparations.

Officials confirmed that the race will feature two main categories:

Fun Run (5km):

Mini Marathon (11km):

Top 100 men and top 100 women will receive dolphin dolls (200 prizes in total)

Cash prizes of 3,000 baht, 2,000 baht, and 1,000 baht for the top three male and female finishers

LGBTQ+ category with cash awards for the top five

Age groups spanning 19 years to over 60

Special non-competitive prizes for five adults in fancy dress

To ensure the event runs smoothly, preparations include stage setup, sound systems, tables and chairs, traffic controls, route signage, safety checkpoints, medical teams, and mobile restroom facilities, reported Pattaya Mail.

Deputy Mayor Krissana stressed the importance of safety and coordination.

“Athlete safety, clear traffic closures, and officer deployment are key priorities.”

He added that officials will be stationed along the route to assist both participants and road users.

The LOMA RUN On The Beach continues to grow in popularity, drawing runners of all ages and abilities. Beyond its sporting spirit, the event also helps raise awareness and support for child welfare projects in the region.