Pattaya gears up for ‘LOMA RUN On The Beach 2025’ charity race

Officials finalise safety, traffic, and logistics for major event

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, September 5, 2025
53 1 minute read
Pattaya gears up for ‘LOMA RUN On The Beach 2025’ charity race | Thaiger
Photo of the run last year courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya officials are preparing for the return of the 11th annual LOMA RUN On The Beach, a charity walk-run scheduled to take place later this month on Jomtien Beach.

The event is organised by the HHN Foundation for Thai Children, in cooperation with Pattaya City and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (Pattaya Office). The charity race aims to promote fitness, showcase Pattaya’s beaches, and reinforce the city’s growing reputation as a Sports City and sports tourism hub.

During a recent planning meeting at Pattaya City Hall, Deputy Mayor Krissana Boonsawat joined representatives from the Pattaya Mayor’s office, City Council, Pattaya and Na Jomtien police, Sawang Boriboon Foundation, and local beach operators to fine-tune preparations.

Pattaya gears up for 'LOMA RUN On The Beach 2025' charity race | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of LOMA RUN On The Beach Facebook

Pattaya gears up for 'LOMA RUN On The Beach 2025' charity race | News by Thaiger

Officials confirmed that the race will feature two main categories:

Fun Run (5km):

Mini Marathon (11km):

  • Top 100 men and top 100 women will receive dolphin dolls (200 prizes in total)

  • Cash prizes of 3,000 baht, 2,000 baht, and 1,000 baht for the top three male and female finishers

  • LGBTQ+ category with cash awards for the top five

  • Age groups spanning 19 years to over 60

  • Special non-competitive prizes for five adults in fancy dress

Pattaya gears up for 'LOMA RUN On The Beach 2025' charity race | News by Thaiger

Pattaya gears up for 'LOMA RUN On The Beach 2025' charity race | News by Thaiger

Pattaya gears up for 'LOMA RUN On The Beach 2025' charity race | News by Thaiger

To ensure the event runs smoothly, preparations include stage setup, sound systems, tables and chairs, traffic controls, route signage, safety checkpoints, medical teams, and mobile restroom facilities, reported Pattaya Mail.

Deputy Mayor Krissana stressed the importance of safety and coordination.

“Athlete safety, clear traffic closures, and officer deployment are key priorities.”

He added that officials will be stationed along the route to assist both participants and road users.

Pattaya gears up for 'LOMA RUN On The Beach 2025' charity race | News by Thaiger

The LOMA RUN On The Beach continues to grow in popularity, drawing runners of all ages and abilities. Beyond its sporting spirit, the event also helps raise awareness and support for child welfare projects in the region.

Latest Thailand News
A guide to the places around the mountains of Nothern Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Travel

A guide to the places around the mountains of Nothern Thailand

10 seconds ago
Pattaya gears up for &#8216;LOMA RUN On The Beach 2025&#8217; charity race | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya gears up for ‘LOMA RUN On The Beach 2025’ charity race

3 minutes ago
Thai girl repeatedly raped in scheme by grandma to extort money | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai girl repeatedly raped in scheme by grandma to extort money

4 minutes ago
Bangkok pushes waste reform with no mixed waste drive | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok pushes waste reform with no mixed waste drive

37 minutes ago
Thai man meditates beside mother’s body after fatal attack in Khon Kaen | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man meditates beside mother’s body after fatal attack in Khon Kaen

57 minutes ago
Phuket ramps up drug-free drive with workplace testing push | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket ramps up drug-free drive with workplace testing push

1 hour ago
Pattaya cops arrest duo in call centre mule bank account scam | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya cops arrest duo in call centre mule bank account scam

1 hour ago
Phuket shop seeks foreign woman caught swapping price tags | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket shop seeks foreign woman caught swapping price tags

2 hours ago
Democrats to abstain as Anutin nears prime minister vote | Thaiger Bangkok News

Democrats to abstain as Anutin nears prime minister vote

2 hours ago
Udon thief caught after stealing beer for early new year bash | Thaiger Crime News

Udon thief caught after stealing beer for early new year bash

3 hours ago
Pattaya clash: Indian tourist bloodied by transgender’s high heel | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya clash: Indian tourist bloodied by transgender’s high heel

4 hours ago
French man stabs himself with scissors at Hat Yai market | Thaiger South Thailand News

French man stabs himself with scissors at Hat Yai market

4 hours ago
Thailand aims for top 100 green tourism status by 2030 | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand aims for top 100 green tourism status by 2030

4 hours ago
Phuket taxi drivers face threats in clash over illegal ride-hailing service | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket taxi drivers face threats in clash over illegal ride-hailing service

5 hours ago
Ex-PM Thaksin pledges return to face court after surprise Dubai trip | Thaiger Politics News

Ex-PM Thaksin pledges return to face court after surprise Dubai trip

5 hours ago
Anutin poised to take top job as PM vote nears | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin poised to take top job as PM vote nears

5 hours ago
Torrential rain lashes Thailand, TMD warns of flash floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Torrential rain lashes Thailand, TMD warns of flash floods

6 hours ago
Election Commission to reject petition against Pheu Thai Party | Thaiger Bangkok News

Election Commission to reject petition against Pheu Thai Party

22 hours ago
Scotsman&#8217;s Thailand trip cut short after ex cancels passport | Thaiger Phuket News

Scotsman’s Thailand trip cut short after ex cancels passport

22 hours ago
Airbnb names Phuket’s Rawai Beach in top foodie destination for 2025 | Thaiger Thailand News

Airbnb names Phuket’s Rawai Beach in top foodie destination for 2025

22 hours ago
3 Thais arrested over illegal car insurance, causing 30 million baht loss | Thaiger Thailand News

3 Thais arrested over illegal car insurance, causing 30 million baht loss

23 hours ago
Chon Buri community market boosts local economy and spirit | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri community market boosts local economy and spirit

23 hours ago
What can Liverpool FC teach EC Markets traders about preparing for their big trading day? | Thaiger Finance

What can Liverpool FC teach EC Markets traders about preparing for their big trading day?

24 hours ago
Thai Airways anticipates strong fourth quarter with rising demand | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways anticipates strong fourth quarter with rising demand

24 hours ago
Thai spiritual medium denies allegations of donation fraud | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai spiritual medium denies allegations of donation fraud

1 day ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, September 5, 2025
53 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.