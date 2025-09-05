Thai girl repeatedly raped in scheme by grandma to extort money

Photo via Facebook/ Survive - สายไหมต้องรอด

A 12 year old Thai girl fell victim to repeated sexual assaults staged by her grandmother and half-sister, who later threatened and extorted the rapists. The suspects reportedly earned over 1 million baht from the human trafficking.

A 40 year old Thai father, Art, yesterday, September 4, brought the abuse of his teenage daughter to the attention of the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive for assistance in legal proceedings against his ex-wife’s family.

He explained that he and his ex-wife divorced when their daughter was six. His former mother-in-law, the girl’s grandmother, requested to take care of her. He agreed and transferred money to his daughter every month.

She lived with her grandparents, her grandmother’s sister and her bedridden aunt. A 22 year old half-sister and her boyfriend frequently visited the house. According to Art, it was this half-sister, her boyfriend and her grandmother who were behind the sexual abuses.

The first incident occurred when the girl was nine years old. Her half-sister took her to a hotel in On Nut, Bangkok, and left her alone in the room. Later, a 17 year old male arrived and sexually assaulted her. The sister then blackmailed the man, demanding 5,000 baht in exchange for not reporting the case to the police.

Thai family stages sexual assaults on 12 year old girl for money
Photo via Facebook/ Survive – สายไหมต้องรอด

The girl had suffered similar incidents more than ten times over the past three years. The grandmother and half-sister threatened to sue the men to extort compensation from them. They demanded sums ranging from 1,000 to several hundred thousand baht.

In a recent case on August 15, the suspects demanded 650,000 baht from a man they had tricked into a staged sexual assault. They earned a total of over 1 million baht from their criminal activities.

The girl told her father that she had tried to resist, but was slapped in the face by her half-sister. The grandmother also threatened to kill her if she did not comply with their orders.

Thai girl falls victim to human trafficking
Photo via Facebook/ Survive – สายไหมต้องรอด

The father stated that he visited his daughter at his ex-wife’s family home on multiple occasions, but the grandmother was always present, so the girl did not dare to tell him about the issue. He only learned about the matter when the girl moved in with him.

The father said that he reported the case to Bang Bua Thong Police Station and wanted them to help him follow up on it until each suspect was brought to justice. He added that he did not want to speak with his ex-wife’s family and insisted that the case be processed to the fullest extent.

Saimai Survive’s founder, Ekkaphop Lueangprasert, expressed shock at the matter. He said that the case was considered human trafficking and that he would report it to the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

