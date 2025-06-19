Thai father arrested for assaulting daughter with bamboo stick

Police uncover deeper concerns in child welfare investigation

Thai father arrested for assaulting daughter with bamboo stick
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A Thai father in Chachoengsao province has been taken into custody for allegedly assaulting his young daughter with a bamboo stick.

The incident occurred after the daughter, a primary school student, was too scared to use the bathroom at night due to a fear of ghosts. The situation came to light when a teacher visited the family’s home and reported the matter to local officials, including the district chief and the school director, yesterday, June 18.

Pratchaya Pimpapan, the district chief of Sanam Chai Khet, along with Suraphon Borisai, director of Baan Sung Charoen School, and other related officials, responded promptly. The group, including the local social development office and the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC), offered immediate assistance to the young girl, known as Earn, who is in the second grade.

The girl’s father, Jamnan, was allegedly drunk during the incident at their home in village six, Tha Kradan subdistrict, Sanam Chai Khet district.

Police swiftly removed Earn from the dangerous environment, while officers from Sanam Chai Khet Police Station apprehended her father, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and emotionally unstable. It took some time for officials to communicate effectively with him.

Meanwhile, multidisciplinary professionals comforted Earn, who revealed that her father had beaten her with a bamboo stick. Despite the pain, she expressed no anger towards him, attributing the incident to her own disobedience in avoiding the dark bathroom.

Child assault

Ananya, Earn’s 43 year old aunt, shared with reporters that Earn’s father has an ongoing alcohol problem and often resorts to violence when intoxicated. Witnessing the abuse, Ananya intervened by shouting for him to stop.

This led to a confrontation where Earn’s father attempted to seize a knife from Ananya, resulting in injuries to both parties. Ananya sustained a cut on her finger, which required medical attention, and subsequently reported the incident to officers at Sanam Chai Khet Police Station. Upon returning home, teacher Prapada, Earn’s class teacher, visited and promptly informed the school director and ISOC.

Sukanya, Earn’s 42 year old mother, expressed deep concern for her daughter. She has two children, with her eldest, Off, in sixth grade. Sukanya has repeatedly urged her husband, Jamnan, to leave following acts of violence against their children, but he refuses.

Though he is not a drug user, his alcoholism is a chronic issue. This time, Sukanya is relieved that district officials and related agencies have intervened, and she is determined not to reconcile with him.

The district chief confirmed that an agreement has been reached for Earn to live with her mother and maternal relatives, while her father will find a new residence. Police have proceeded with legal action against him at Sanam Chai Khet Police Station, reported KhaoSod.

