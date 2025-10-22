Bangkok ramps up safety checks ahead of Loy Krathong Festival

Bangkok’s governor has ordered safety checks at piers across the city ahead of Loy Krathong, urging residents to use eco-friendly floats for the festival.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has ordered safety inspections at all piers and floating platforms across the capital ahead of this year’s Loy Krathong Festival on November 5. The move is aimed at ensuring public safety and reducing environmental impact during the annual riverside celebrations.

Speaking this week, Chadchart said district offices under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) had been instructed to inspect every pier and landing for structural integrity, install safety railings, and clearly display capacity limits.

“There must be railings to prevent people from falling into the water. And clear signs indicating the maximum capacity of each pier or pontoon.”

The governor also urged the public to opt for eco-friendly floats, avoiding those made from bread or fish food, which can cause water pollution. Residents were encouraged to consider online krathong offerings as a sustainable alternative.

Special safety precautions will be put in place at high-traffic areas like under the Rama VIII Bridge, which draws large crowds every Loy Krathong night. Firecrackers, fireworks, lanterns and river cruises have also been flagged as risk factors.

Loy Krathong, celebrated on the full moon night of the 12th lunar month, is one of Thailand’s most cherished festivals. Participants float decorated baskets (krathongs) on rivers, canals and ponds to pay respects to the water goddess and seek blessings. The tradition blends spirituality with celebration, attracting both locals and tourists.

District offices have been asked to submit reports detailing locations of planned festivities and any expected risks. Chadchart stressed that both safety and environmental concerns must be prioritised.

He also addressed Bangkok’s seasonal air pollution, noting that low-emission zones (LEZ) have now been expanded from central areas to all 50 districts. Only green-standard vehicles will be allowed to enter.

To tackle PM2.5 levels, the BMA is also coordinating with Nakhon Nayok to curb crop burning, a major contributor to fine dust pollution that often drifts into the city, The Nation reported.

Additionally, the Department of Industrial Works has tightened its factory emissions limit, reducing the allowable smoke opacity from 30% to 20%.