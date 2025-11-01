Pattaya drug raid busts ‘pot k’ lab as suspect flushes proof

Officers seized narcotics, chemicals, and mixing tools in two raids

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 1, 2025, 10:24 AM
111 1 minute read
Pattaya drug raid busts ‘pot k’ lab as suspect flushes proof | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Police raided two townhouses in Pattaya where drugs and lab equipment were found, arresting suspects linked to illegal ketamine vape production.

The coordinated bust took place at 1.30pm yesterday, October 31, when over 40 officers from Pattaya City Police, Tourist Police, Immigration, Huay Yai and Nong Prue Police Stations, and Bang Lamung District officials stormed two neighbouring properties in Huay Yai subdistrict, along Huay Yai Road.

The raid followed leads from the arrest of a group of Chinese nationals allegedly involved in producing ketamine-laced vape products, known locally as “pot k.”

Pattaya drug raid busts 'pot k' lab as suspect flushes proof | News by Thaiger

Pattaya drug raid busts 'pot k' lab as suspect flushes proof | News by Thaiger

In the first townhouse, police found two Chinese men and a Vietnamese woman. Inside, ketamine was found stuffed in rice bowls, plastic containers, and zip-lock bags, along with 500 grams of high-grade crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and ketamine-infused vape pens.

One man, 38 year old Kai Yu Lin, confessed to owning the drugs, claiming he bought them from an entertainer in Pattaya for personal use.

Related Articles

“I didn’t sell them,” he told police.

His housemates, 40 year old Chan Hsun-Shing and 32 year old Nguyen Thi Truc Ly, denied any involvement.

Pattaya drug raid busts 'pot k' lab as suspect flushes proof | News by Thaiger

In the second house, police spotted a man rushing upstairs. The suspect, 46 year old Shuangxi Jian, of Malaysian-Chinese descent, was found in a bathroom dumping chemical-filled jars into the toilet. Despite his best efforts, officers seized mixing equipment, sodium, methanol, unidentified substances, and a mountain of plastic bags, all believed to be part of a ketamine production setup.

Jian claimed he was only guarding the house for a Taiwanese employer who allegedly ran a chemical company.

“I was told to flush everything if police came.”

He insisted he had no idea what the chemicals were for.

Pattaya drug raid busts 'pot k' lab as suspect flushes proof | News by Thaiger

The crackdown is part of a broader directive from Police Region 2 Commander Police Lieutenant General Chatchai Surachetphong, targeting Chinese-run criminal networks in the Bang Lamung area.

Police believe the location was used to manufacture ketamine-laced products and suspect the ringleader has already fled, reported The Pattaya News.

Police remain sceptical of the detainees’ claims and are continuing investigations to track down those behind the operation.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya drug raid busts &#8216;pot k&#8217; lab as suspect flushes proof | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drug raid busts ‘pot k’ lab as suspect flushes proof

24 minutes ago
Driver nods off, flips car and sets Bangkok toll booth ablaze (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Driver nods off, flips car and sets Bangkok toll booth ablaze (video)

39 minutes ago
Phuket masseuses push for fair rules amid beach crackdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket masseuses push for fair rules amid beach crackdown

1 hour ago
Thailand braces for downpours as stormy weather returns | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for downpours as stormy weather returns

1 hour ago
Malaysian tourist goes viral for taking over Thai motorcycle taxi | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian tourist goes viral for taking over Thai motorcycle taxi

18 hours ago
British couple swap burnout for bargain life in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

British couple swap burnout for bargain life in Thailand

18 hours ago
Thai man bites police after failed attempt to win back ex-wife | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man bites police after failed attempt to win back ex-wife

18 hours ago
Thai MotoGP extension revs up for Cabinet approval | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai MotoGP extension revs up for Cabinet approval

19 hours ago
Locals ready tractors to reclaim disputed Thai-Cambodian land | Thaiger Politics News

Locals ready tractors to reclaim disputed Thai-Cambodian land

19 hours ago
Thai woman’s identity cloned by AI in TikTok romance scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman’s identity cloned by AI in TikTok romance scam

19 hours ago
Chon Buri panties thief caught on camera in midnight raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri panties thief caught on camera in midnight raid

20 hours ago
Thai boy attacked with tennis ball by classmate, sustains serious eye injury | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai boy attacked with tennis ball by classmate, sustains serious eye injury

20 hours ago
Lucky numbers draw crowds to Ayutthaya’s sacred basin | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lucky numbers draw crowds to Ayutthaya’s sacred basin

20 hours ago
Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival | Thaiger Things To Do

Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival

20 hours ago
Phuket gambling kingpin arrested in 60 million baht cybercrime raid | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket gambling kingpin arrested in 60 million baht cybercrime raid

21 hours ago
Julapun takes Pheu Thai reins after Paetongtarn steps down | Thaiger Politics News

Julapun takes Pheu Thai reins after Paetongtarn steps down

21 hours ago
Burmese man stabs wife in Bangkok home over missing mortar and pestle | Thaiger Bangkok News

Burmese man stabs wife in Bangkok home over missing mortar and pestle

21 hours ago
Tree and power pole fall cuts traffic on Patong Hill road | Thaiger Phuket News

Tree and power pole fall cuts traffic on Patong Hill road

21 hours ago
Towed van bursts into flames near Sri Racha District Office | Thaiger Pattaya News

Towed van bursts into flames near Sri Racha District Office

22 hours ago
Thai boy hospitalised after buffalo attack at Buriram home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai boy hospitalised after buffalo attack at Buriram home

22 hours ago
Phuket city faces water cut tomorrow, November 1 for pipe repairs | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket city faces water cut tomorrow, November 1 for pipe repairs

23 hours ago
Bangkok clears long-overdue debt to BTS worth over 36 billion baht | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok clears long-overdue debt to BTS worth over 36 billion baht

23 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi warns against lanterns and lasers this Loy Krathong | Thaiger Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi warns against lanterns and lasers this Loy Krathong

23 hours ago
Woman plunges from Pattaya building after lovers’ row | Thaiger Pattaya News

Woman plunges from Pattaya building after lovers’ row

24 hours ago
Chon Buri clinic closed temporarily after hot water treatment on 3 year old boy | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri clinic closed temporarily after hot water treatment on 3 year old boy

24 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 1, 2025, 10:24 AM
111 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.