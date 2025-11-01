Pattaya drug raid busts ‘pot k’ lab as suspect flushes proof

Police raided two townhouses in Pattaya where drugs and lab equipment were found, arresting suspects linked to illegal ketamine vape production.

The coordinated bust took place at 1.30pm yesterday, October 31, when over 40 officers from Pattaya City Police, Tourist Police, Immigration, Huay Yai and Nong Prue Police Stations, and Bang Lamung District officials stormed two neighbouring properties in Huay Yai subdistrict, along Huay Yai Road.

The raid followed leads from the arrest of a group of Chinese nationals allegedly involved in producing ketamine-laced vape products, known locally as “pot k.”

In the first townhouse, police found two Chinese men and a Vietnamese woman. Inside, ketamine was found stuffed in rice bowls, plastic containers, and zip-lock bags, along with 500 grams of high-grade crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and ketamine-infused vape pens.

One man, 38 year old Kai Yu Lin, confessed to owning the drugs, claiming he bought them from an entertainer in Pattaya for personal use.

“I didn’t sell them,” he told police.

His housemates, 40 year old Chan Hsun-Shing and 32 year old Nguyen Thi Truc Ly, denied any involvement.

In the second house, police spotted a man rushing upstairs. The suspect, 46 year old Shuangxi Jian, of Malaysian-Chinese descent, was found in a bathroom dumping chemical-filled jars into the toilet. Despite his best efforts, officers seized mixing equipment, sodium, methanol, unidentified substances, and a mountain of plastic bags, all believed to be part of a ketamine production setup.

Jian claimed he was only guarding the house for a Taiwanese employer who allegedly ran a chemical company.

“I was told to flush everything if police came.”

He insisted he had no idea what the chemicals were for.

The crackdown is part of a broader directive from Police Region 2 Commander Police Lieutenant General Chatchai Surachetphong, targeting Chinese-run criminal networks in the Bang Lamung area.

Police believe the location was used to manufacture ketamine-laced products and suspect the ringleader has already fled, reported The Pattaya News.

Police remain sceptical of the detainees’ claims and are continuing investigations to track down those behind the operation.