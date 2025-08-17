Man arrested in Pathum Thani for selling ketamine e-cigarette pods

Bright Choomanee
Last Updated: Sunday, August 17, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 22 year old man, Pornpawit Rotkarnjanarak, was apprehended in a condominium in Pathum Thani on August 16. He is accused of distributing illegal substances, specifically e-cigarette pods containing ketamine, and had an outstanding arrest warrant for defamation.

The arrest was ordered by Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, with assistance from Police Major General Noppasil Poonasawat and Police Major General Samart Promchart. The operation was led by Police Colonel Cherdsak Rodkhem and Police Colonel Pansa Amornpitak, with Police Lieutenant Colonel Arthit Sreesuayong and Police Lieutenant Colonel Supakit Kongchuen from Yannawa police station spearheading the investigation.

Police confiscated 1,122 e-cigarette pods with ketamine, a black Toyota Fortuner with registration number 2084, Bangkok, and an iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The arrest took place in Khlong Luang district after police discovered Pornpawit had fled to the condominium in Pathum Thani following a defamation charge. He was found to be involved in selling the illegal e-cigarette pods, known locally as pot K, to teenagers.

Upon searching the premises, police verified Pornpawit’s identity under the arrest warrant. During the search, the e-cigarette pods containing ketamine were found, reported KhaoSod.

In his confession, Pornpawit admitted to possessing and selling the pods to interested youths. The police then transferred him and the seized items to Khlong Luang Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, Bangkok police apprehended a trio for selling drug-laced e-cigarette liquids online.

The suspects, 37 year old Netnapa, 46 year old Thanakorn, and 33 year old Pratchaya, were caught with a large cache of illegal vaping liquids and equipment on June 20, prompting a major drug trafficking probe.

The operation followed complaints from residents of Soi Prasert Manukitch 37 in Nawamin district, who reported suspicious e-cigarette and drug sales. During the investigation, Netnapa, found under the influence, was discovered in possession of the illicit liquids, which triggered further inquiries.

Crime News
Thailand News
Tags
