Thai herbal inhalers get radiation reboot after contamination scare

A Thai herbal inhalant brand partnered with nuclear experts after authorities discovered contamination, prompting urgent safety upgrades and sterilisation efforts.

Hong Thai, a popular manufacturer of herbal inhalers, has joined forces with the Thailand Institute of Nuclear Technology (TINT) to sterilise its products using radiation. The move comes after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found microbial contamination in Formula 2, Lot 332 of the company’s herbal inhalants.

Theerapong Rabuetham, owner of Thai Herbal Hong Thai Company, offered a public apology and took full responsibility for the issue.

“We deeply regret the incident and are committed to fixing it immediately. This crisis is an opportunity to improve our standards to ensure complete consumer safety.”

Theerapong confirmed that upgrades to the factory and office systems are already underway and will be completed within seven days, under the direct supervision of TINT.

To restore consumer confidence, Hong Thai has turned to cold radiation sterilisation, a process that kills microbes without using chemicals. According to Kamol Unchoo, manager of TINT’s Irradiation Centre, the technique uses electron beam (E-beam) and cobalt-60 radiation to eliminate bacteria and spores in just one to two days.

“The process meets international safety standards and does not leave any toxic residues. It also does not make the products radioactive, as confirmed by the WHO, FDA, and IAEA.”

Importantly, Kamol said that the radiation method preserves the volatile compounds in herbal products, ensuring their fragrance and medicinal properties remain intact.

He added that this incident may mark a turning point for Thailand’s herbal industry.

“This could raise the bar for safety standards in herbal products across the country. It’s also a great example of how the public and private sectors can work together to tackle problems and build consumer trust.”

Officals say the sterilisation process will serve as a model for other companies, especially in the wellness and herbal sectors, where product safety is under increasing scrutiny, reported Bangkok Post.

As for Hong Thai, the brand is betting that transparency, technology, and swift action will be enough to keep its loyal customers breathing easy.