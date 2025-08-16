Pattaya cracks down on nightlife drug use with new curfews

Officials in Pattaya, Chon Buri, have rolled out strict new measures to stamp out drug use and illegal activities in entertainment venues. The crackdown comes under the government’s ‘No Drugs No Dealers’ policy.

The initiative was launched during a major meeting yesterday, August 15, at the Alcazar Theatre on Pattaya Second Road. Over 2,000 nightlife operators attended the session, which was chaired by District Chief Patcharapat Sritanyanon.

Police and public health officials joined the meeting, including Police Colonel Enek Sratongyoo from Pattaya City Police Station, Police Colonel Natthaphol Phongsuksakul from Nongprue, and Police Colonel Atthaphon Itthayophasakul from Huay Yai.

Officials from Banglamung Police Station, Pattaya City, and the Banglamung Public Health Office were also present.

Operators from 972 zoned and 1,200 non-zoned entertainment venues were briefed on tighter rules now in effect across the district. The new guidelines fall under Chon Buri’s ‘Five Free’ policy:

No minors: Those under 18 may not work in venues; patrons under 20 are banned. No drugs: Possession, use, or distribution of narcotics is prohibited. No weapons: All weapons are banned from the premises. No human trafficking: Exploitation and sexual services are illegal. Safety first: Venues must implement safety measures for guests and staff.

All venues must now close by 4am. Authorities will carry out random inspections, and violations will carry stiff penalties. If drug tests reveal over 20% of patrons are positive, a ‘yellow card’ will force the venue to close for 15 days.

If more than 30% test positive, a ‘red card’ will be issued, resulting in a five-year shutdown with no exceptions, reported The Pattaya News.

Patcharapat said the measures reflect a joint commitment between police, administrative officers, and public health units to clean up Pattaya’s nightlife from drug use. He stressed that the crackdown was not just about punishment but about ensuring the area remains a safe, tourist-friendly destination.