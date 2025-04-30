Fake police caught extorting migrant workers, employers in Bangkok

Officers arrested a Thai man posing as a police officer who extorted money from migrant workers and their employers at the popular tourist destination Asiatique the Riverfront, in the Charoen Krung neighbourhood of Bangkok

Restaurant owners and business operators in the area questioned officers at Wat Phraya Krai Police Station about the frequency of operations targeting migrant workers after observing repeated inspections at the location.

According to the complainants, a Thai man who claimed to be a police officer visited various restaurants and businesses, engaging with foreign workers, particularly those from Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos.

This individual reportedly demanded around 5,000 baht from each worker, threatening to take them to the police station if they refused to pay. Some workers and business owners complied with his demands, but the repeated nature of his visits raised suspicions.

Police subsequently monitored the area and apprehended the suspect, identified as Police Sergeant Major Jakkapong, at around 8pm on Monday, April 28.

He was caught speaking with a migrant worker and attempting to extort money when officers intervened. He was carrying a police identification card stating that he served with the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Region 7.

Jakkapong eventually confessed that he was neither a police officer nor a government official. He admitted to having forged the police ID and made a living by extorting migrant workers at Asiatique.

The suspect also revealed he had crystal methamphetamine in his possession and had used it before arriving at the scene. His confession led to two criminal charges:

Section 162 of the Narcotics Control Act: using a Category 1 narcotic. Penalty: up to one year’s imprisonment, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

Section 145 of the Criminal Law: impersonating a government official or performing official duties without authorisation. Penalty: up to one year’s imprisonment, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.