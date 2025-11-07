Search underway for missing Russian woman with neurological disease in Phuket

Netizens report several sightings across Phuket amid growing concerns

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 7, 2025, 4:04 PM
94 1 minute read
Search underway for missing Russian woman with neurological disease in Phuket | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Parents and friends are searching for a Russian woman suffering from a neurological disease who has been missing for 20 days in Phuket province.

A Thai friend named Kaew took to social media to seek help from the public in locating the 30 year old Russian national, Maria Fomina. Kaew shared that Maria’s parents have already arrived in Phuket to join the search, and the case has been reported to local police.

According to Kaew, Fomina has been battling a neurological condition and recently stopped taking her medication, causing her symptoms to worsen.

After discontinuing her treatment, Fomina reportedly became aggressive, cried frequently, and often harmed herself. She developed severe anxiety and began believing that people around her were trying to harm her.

Kaew stated that Maria was last seen in the Ratsada, Phuket. She has blonde curly hair and is usually seen carrying her grey pet cat.

Missing Russian in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Kaew urged anyone who has seen Fomina or has information about her whereabouts to contact her on 099-310-4737.

As Fomina may struggle to trust others due to her condition, Kaew suggested that anyone who encounters her should try to calmly delay her or find a way to keep her in the same location until friends or family can arrive.

Related Articles

In the comments section of the post, both Thai and foreign netizens shared possible sightings…

“I might be mistaken, but this morning I saw a woman around that age, dressed in white and barefoot, at the Choeng Thale intersection. It might be useful to check the CCTV cameras at the traffic lights heading towards the new Villa Market and HomePro.”

Russian woman disappears for 20 days in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์ and แก้ว วว.

“I’m not sure, but I saw her in the Chalong area on Monday (November 3). Later, I saw someone take her away from the spot, but I couldn’t identify that person.”

“At around midnight, I saw her walking along a road leading to Khao Kata.”

As of now, Fomina’s friends and family have not provided any further updates on the search.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand adds extra day to new year break to boost travel | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand adds extra day to new year break to boost travel

8 seconds ago
Search underway for missing Russian woman with neurological disease in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Search underway for missing Russian woman with neurological disease in Phuket

10 minutes ago
Foreign tourist arrested with loaded ammo at Phuket airport | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign tourist arrested with loaded ammo at Phuket airport

40 minutes ago
Nigerian man, 5 Thais arrested for 114m baht online romance scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Nigerian man, 5 Thais arrested for 114m baht online romance scam

57 minutes ago
Thai woman poses as handsome man to scam friend out of 20,000 baht | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman poses as handsome man to scam friend out of 20,000 baht

1 hour ago
Repeat wildlife snapper caught again at Karon night market | Thaiger Phuket News

Repeat wildlife snapper caught again at Karon night market

2 hours ago
Thai man left blind after surgery at private hospital in Samut Sakhon | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man left blind after surgery at private hospital in Samut Sakhon

2 hours ago
Shooting breaks out between Bangkok rescue teams, leaving 3 injured | Thaiger Bangkok News

Shooting breaks out between Bangkok rescue teams, leaving 3 injured

2 hours ago
Singapore names orchid after Thai PM Anutin and his wife | Thaiger Politics News

Singapore names orchid after Thai PM Anutin and his wife

2 hours ago
PM Anutin storms off after question on scandal-hit deputy | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin storms off after question on scandal-hit deputy

3 hours ago
Trans trio glams up with lipstick for mercy after meth raid in Isaan | Thaiger Crime News

Trans trio glams up with lipstick for mercy after meth raid in Isaan

4 hours ago
Thai police chief hits back at claims RTP is crime syndicate | Thaiger Crime News

Thai police chief hits back at claims RTP is crime syndicate

5 hours ago
Thai man found dead hanging from electric pole in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man found dead hanging from electric pole in Chon Buri

5 hours ago
UK mum’s Thailand trip ruined over son’s passport sticker mark | Thaiger Thailand News

UK mum’s Thailand trip ruined over son’s passport sticker mark

5 hours ago
Pattaya woman accuses foreign man of launching unprovoked assault on her | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman accuses foreign man of launching unprovoked assault on her

5 hours ago
Police pose as joggers to catch foreigners hosting drug party in Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

Police pose as joggers to catch foreigners hosting drug party in Koh Pha Ngan

5 hours ago
The expat&#8217;s guide to QR payments in Thailand: How to actually pay for street food | Thaiger Finance

The expat’s guide to QR payments in Thailand: How to actually pay for street food

5 hours ago
&#8216;Big Joke&#8217; exposes 30 cops in online gambling payout scandal | Thaiger Crime News

‘Big Joke’ exposes 30 cops in online gambling payout scandal

6 hours ago
Vietjet goes green with SAF as jet delivery hits more delays | Thaiger Business News

Vietjet goes green with SAF as jet delivery hits more delays

6 hours ago
Officials raid Chon Buri plant over foul stench complaints | Thaiger Pattaya News

Officials raid Chon Buri plant over foul stench complaints

6 hours ago
Thai royals to make historic China visit for golden friendship | Thaiger Politics News

Thai royals to make historic China visit for golden friendship

7 hours ago
4 foreign tourists rescued after speedboat stranded off Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

4 foreign tourists rescued after speedboat stranded off Phuket

7 hours ago
Delivery man found dead after recent surgery in Sri Racha room | Thaiger Pattaya News

Delivery man found dead after recent surgery in Sri Racha room

7 hours ago
Typhoon lashes coast as Thailand braces for flooding risk | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Typhoon lashes coast as Thailand braces for flooding risk

9 hours ago
Thai senator sues ex-news anchor over Facebook post about alleged theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai senator sues ex-news anchor over Facebook post about alleged theft

22 hours ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 7, 2025, 4:04 PM
94 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.