Search underway for missing Russian woman with neurological disease in Phuket

Parents and friends are searching for a Russian woman suffering from a neurological disease who has been missing for 20 days in Phuket province.

A Thai friend named Kaew took to social media to seek help from the public in locating the 30 year old Russian national, Maria Fomina. Kaew shared that Maria’s parents have already arrived in Phuket to join the search, and the case has been reported to local police.

According to Kaew, Fomina has been battling a neurological condition and recently stopped taking her medication, causing her symptoms to worsen.

After discontinuing her treatment, Fomina reportedly became aggressive, cried frequently, and often harmed herself. She developed severe anxiety and began believing that people around her were trying to harm her.

Kaew stated that Maria was last seen in the Ratsada, Phuket. She has blonde curly hair and is usually seen carrying her grey pet cat.

Kaew urged anyone who has seen Fomina or has information about her whereabouts to contact her on 099-310-4737.

As Fomina may struggle to trust others due to her condition, Kaew suggested that anyone who encounters her should try to calmly delay her or find a way to keep her in the same location until friends or family can arrive.

In the comments section of the post, both Thai and foreign netizens shared possible sightings…

“I might be mistaken, but this morning I saw a woman around that age, dressed in white and barefoot, at the Choeng Thale intersection. It might be useful to check the CCTV cameras at the traffic lights heading towards the new Villa Market and HomePro.”

“I’m not sure, but I saw her in the Chalong area on Monday (November 3). Later, I saw someone take her away from the spot, but I couldn’t identify that person.”

“At around midnight, I saw her walking along a road leading to Khao Kata.”

As of now, Fomina’s friends and family have not provided any further updates on the search.