Thai dancer and girlfriend deceived into working for a call centre scam gang

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 4, 2026, 5:56 PM
50 2 minutes read
Thai dancer and girlfriend deceived into working for a call centre scam gang | Thaiger
Photo via Instagram/ @aon_emp_ak and Channel 7

A Thai male dancer and his girlfriend have been out of contact with their families since February 24, and were later found being deceived into working for a call centre scam gang in a neighbouring country.

A complaint was filed after 65 year old Suthep Phueanpharam reported the disappearance of his nephew, 25 year old Pongsakorn “Aon” Phueanpharam, and Aon’s girlfriend, 23 year old Panadda “Dream” Chokeboonrueang. Suthep submitted the missing report to Banmulnak Police Station on March 1.

Aon works as a dancer for Thai singer Krit Boonyaliang, the brother of Nipaporn “Kratae” Boonyaliang, known as Kratae R-Siam. Kratae later said she only learned about Aon’s disappearance through the news, adding that Aon was closer to her brother than to her.

Kratae said she, her brother and other members of the dance crew were working to help Aon’s family locate him and Dream.

Suthep told police and media that Aon said he was going with Dream to apply for a job. Dream was reportedly applying for a website administrator position that required attending training, after which she would be able to work from anywhere.

Thai dancer and girlfriend missing after job offer
Photo via YouTube/
Phutta Talk

Puttha Talk, a news programme hosted by leading anchor Phuttha Apiwan, reported it investigated further and found that Aon and Dream checked into a hotel in Bangkok on February 24. The programme said the pair did not pay for the stay and that it was paid for by someone else.

The following day, a sedan reportedly picked them up. Both were unreachable by family and friends since then.

Related Articles

After the case drew wider attention online, a Thai woman named Wi came forward, saying she had met Aon and Dream while she was being deceived into working for a call centre scam gang in Cambodia.

Wi said she responded to a job scam seeking a website administrator, similar to the one Dream was pursuing. She said the group told her she needed to attend training in Chon Buri and arranged a car to pick her up from the same hotel used by Aon and Dream.

Scam job offer tricks Thai couple into working for call centre scam
Photo via YouTube/
Phutta Talk

Wi said she was later taken to a border area and forced to cross illegally to work for the gang. She said her mobile phone and personal documents were confiscated, and the group used her bank accounts to receive money from victims.

Wi said she was eventually released after all of her bank accounts were suspended due to the illegal activity. She said Aon and Dream appeared unharmed the last time she saw them before she left.

ThaiRath reported that relevant government departments were coordinating with Cambodian officials to secure Aon and Dream’s release and bring them back to Thailand.

Latest Thailand News
Thai dancer and girlfriend deceived into working for a call centre scam gang | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai dancer and girlfriend deceived into working for a call centre scam gang

44 seconds ago
Owner blames unsecured door as pit bull bites delivery driver | Thaiger Thailand News

Owner blames unsecured door as pit bull bites delivery driver

23 minutes ago
Foreigner filmed leaving Phuket steakhouse without paying | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner filmed leaving Phuket steakhouse without paying

53 minutes ago
Thai woman allegedly exposes breasts to 2 teenage boys | Thaiger Crime News

Thai woman allegedly exposes breasts to 2 teenage boys

2 hours ago
Phuket drivers rush to fill tanks as fears of a fuel price rise spread | Thaiger Economy News

Phuket drivers rush to fill tanks as fears of a fuel price rise spread

2 hours ago
Thai man claims accident after ramming pickup into ex-wife and 7 others | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man claims accident after ramming pickup into ex-wife and 7 others

3 hours ago
Thai dentist stunned by tooth protruding into patient’s nose | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai dentist stunned by tooth protruding into patient’s nose

3 hours ago
Thai man sets himself on fire after repeated love rejection | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man sets himself on fire after repeated love rejection

4 hours ago
Pattaya taxi rider leaves transwoman abandoned after sex and theft | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya taxi rider leaves transwoman abandoned after sex and theft

4 hours ago
The definitive beachfront deal: The Panora Estuaria set to dominate Pattaya’s 2026 property market | Thaiger Property

The definitive beachfront deal: The Panora Estuaria set to dominate Pattaya’s 2026 property market

5 hours ago
Suspect says he stole British woman&#8217;s bag to support two wives | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspect says he stole British woman’s bag to support two wives

5 hours ago
Thai man burned to death after abduction involved 9 suspects | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man burned to death after abduction involved 9 suspects

7 hours ago
Irish man jailed for 218 months over forged passport offences | Thaiger Thailand News

Irish man jailed for 218 months over forged passport offences

7 hours ago
Pattaya Bolt driver caught on viral video kicking foreign man | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya Bolt driver caught on viral video kicking foreign man

7 hours ago
Long queues at Suvarnabhumi linked to check-in malfunction | Thaiger Thailand News

Long queues at Suvarnabhumi linked to check-in malfunction

8 hours ago
Indian jet ski rider hits Russian woman in swimming zone off Pattaya beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian jet ski rider hits Russian woman in swimming zone off Pattaya beach

8 hours ago
Anutin announces 15-day cap on diesel price at 29.94 baht per litre | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin announces 15-day cap on diesel price at 29.94 baht per litre

9 hours ago
Mongkolkit pitches white-skin injections and flying cars for Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Mongkolkit pitches white-skin injections and flying cars for Bangkok

2 days ago
Influencer seeks refund over botched 400,000 baht nose surgery in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Influencer seeks refund over botched 400,000 baht nose surgery in Bangkok

2 days ago
Thai ex-wife of ASOS co-founder seeks child custody after his death | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai ex-wife of ASOS co-founder seeks child custody after his death

2 days ago
2 Pattaya motorcycle taxi riders kidnaps, rapes teenage girl | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Pattaya motorcycle taxi riders kidnaps, rapes teenage girl

2 days ago
Tiger raids boar pen near Kamphaeng Phet homes, patrols sent | Thaiger Thailand News

Tiger raids boar pen near Kamphaeng Phet homes, patrols sent

2 days ago
Thailand readies evacuation plan after US-Israel Iran strikes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand readies evacuation plan after US-Israel Iran strikes

2 days ago
Makha Bucha Day 2026: What is it and why is it observed in Thailand? | Thaiger Travel Guides

Makha Bucha Day 2026: What is it and why is it observed in Thailand?

2 days ago
Bangladeshi woman arrested in Phuket Airport with cocaine and fake documents | Thaiger Phuket News

Bangladeshi woman arrested in Phuket Airport with cocaine and fake documents

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 4, 2026, 5:56 PM
50 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.