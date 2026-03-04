Thai dancer and girlfriend deceived into working for a call centre scam gang

A Thai male dancer and his girlfriend have been out of contact with their families since February 24, and were later found being deceived into working for a call centre scam gang in a neighbouring country.

A complaint was filed after 65 year old Suthep Phueanpharam reported the disappearance of his nephew, 25 year old Pongsakorn “Aon” Phueanpharam, and Aon’s girlfriend, 23 year old Panadda “Dream” Chokeboonrueang. Suthep submitted the missing report to Banmulnak Police Station on March 1.

Aon works as a dancer for Thai singer Krit Boonyaliang, the brother of Nipaporn “Kratae” Boonyaliang, known as Kratae R-Siam. Kratae later said she only learned about Aon’s disappearance through the news, adding that Aon was closer to her brother than to her.

Kratae said she, her brother and other members of the dance crew were working to help Aon’s family locate him and Dream.

Suthep told police and media that Aon said he was going with Dream to apply for a job. Dream was reportedly applying for a website administrator position that required attending training, after which she would be able to work from anywhere.

Puttha Talk, a news programme hosted by leading anchor Phuttha Apiwan, reported it investigated further and found that Aon and Dream checked into a hotel in Bangkok on February 24. The programme said the pair did not pay for the stay and that it was paid for by someone else.

The following day, a sedan reportedly picked them up. Both were unreachable by family and friends since then.

After the case drew wider attention online, a Thai woman named Wi came forward, saying she had met Aon and Dream while she was being deceived into working for a call centre scam gang in Cambodia.

Wi said she responded to a job scam seeking a website administrator, similar to the one Dream was pursuing. She said the group told her she needed to attend training in Chon Buri and arranged a car to pick her up from the same hotel used by Aon and Dream.

Wi said she was later taken to a border area and forced to cross illegally to work for the gang. She said her mobile phone and personal documents were confiscated, and the group used her bank accounts to receive money from victims.

Wi said she was eventually released after all of her bank accounts were suspended due to the illegal activity. She said Aon and Dream appeared unharmed the last time she saw them before she left.

ThaiRath reported that relevant government departments were coordinating with Cambodian officials to secure Aon and Dream’s release and bring them back to Thailand.