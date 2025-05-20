Missing durian vendor believed safe after CCTV footage emerges

Petch Petpailin
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Police assure that a female durian seller, who went missing in the southern province of Surat Thani, is safe, despite her family’s growing concern.

The family of 43 year old missing durian vendor Sujittra, also known as Jay Kaew, filed a complaint with Mueang Surat Thani Police Station after she failed to return home at her usual time on May 17. She had reportedly left her durian shop on a motorcycle, located about 2 kilometres from her home, and subsequently disappeared.

Sujittra’s sister and husband were particularly worried because she was wearing gold jewellery and carrying a large amount of cash, with a total estimated value of over 1 million baht. The family fear she may have been robbed and murdered.

According to the family, Sujittra had two mobile phones, but repeated calls have gone unanswered. A police investigation later revealed that both phones were left in a drawer at her durian shop.

Her husband, Pongphan Saetan, told officers that Sujittra once disappeared for 10 days two to three years ago after they had argued about his secret affair.

Thai woman in Surat Thani remains missing
Photo of Sujittra via Facebook/ เจ๊แก้ว สุราษฎร์

Pongphan noted that they also argued shortly before her most recent disappearance. However, he insisted that their recent dispute was not serious enough for his wife to fake her disappearance.

Officers from Mueang Surat Thani Police Station told Channel 7 today, May 20, that they reviewed security camera footage from the durian shop and surrounding areas. Sujittra was seen riding her motorcycle past a police checkpoint outside Surat Thani Rajabhat University.

Thai woman disappeared while riding motorcycle home
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊แก้ว สุราษฎร์

Police have not yet been able to determine her destination, as there were no further security cameras along her route.

However, Sujittra was not alone at the time. She was accompanied by a close friend, which led police to believe she is now safe. Officers assured the family and the public that a positive update on the case would be provided soon.

Durian seller missing in Surat Thani
Sujittra’s husband | Photo via ThaiRath

A similar missing person case ended happily in August last year, when the family of 27 year old British man Simon Robinson took to social media to search for him after he disappeared following a trip to Bangkok.

Robinson eventually contacted his family to inform them he was safe in Finland. The reason for his lack of communication was never disclosed to the public.

Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local.

