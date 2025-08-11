Thai grandmother appeals for help to find missing 12 year old in Chon Buri

A short journey to nearby convenience store turns into weeks-long search

Photo via Facebook/ ลุยชน ข่ๅว

A Thai woman is seeking assistance from the public after her 12 year old granddaughter went missing for more than two weeks after leaving the family home in Chon Buri on a motorcycle.

The 63 year old woman, Daeng, appealed to news agencies to help spread the word about her missing granddaughter, 12 year old Pitchanan, also known as Noona. Daeng told reporters that the girl disappeared on July 29 and that she was unable to find any trace of her since.

The grandmother explained that Noona’s father transferred 300 baht to her on the day she disappeared. Noona then left the home in Si Racha district on a red and white Honda Wave 110i motorcycle, saying she was going to withdraw the money from an ATM near a convenience store.

Daeng said she had been unable to contact Noona since that day. She initially thought Noona might have ridden the motorcycle to her father’s accommodation, located on a banana plantation in the same district, but when she visited, Noona was not there.

Despite continuing her search daily, Daeng has found no clues. She reported the disappearance to Si Racha Police Station on August 4 but has yet to receive any updates from the officers.

Thai girl missing in Chon Buri
Photo via Facebook/ อธิบดี บุญชารี

Daeng suspects that her granddaughter may have been involved in a motorcycle accident and possibly hospitalised without her knowledge. She has launched a daily search and hopes that news coverage and social media will help locate the girl.

In a separate case in Chiang Mai last week, three girls aged between seven and nine went missing from a dormitory at their school. Police and teachers reviewed security camera footage, which showed the girls walking along a road holding umbrellas.

Teachers initially believed the girls may have been trying to return to their families, but they were not found at home.

Fortunately, locals later spotted the trio hiding in a cemetery near their school. They reportedly left their hiding place in search of food because they were hungry.

It was not the first time the three girls had escaped from the dormitory, but teachers declined to disclose their reasons for leaving.

