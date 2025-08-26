Khao Kheow Zoo probes late-night intruder drama

Zoo launches safety crackdown after trespassers face police summons

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
August 26, 2025
57 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of Klook

Mystery trespassers who sneaked into Khao Kheow Open Zoo at night have triggered a police investigation and a sweeping safety review at one of Chon Buri’s most popular tourist attractions.

Zoo officials confirmed today, August 26, that police had been called in after the unauthorised entry earlier this month. The incident, they warned, posed a potential risk not only to visitors who entered the grounds but also to the animals inside.

In a statement, Khao Kheow Open Zoo said:

“This action violates regulations and may pose a risk to the safety of both individuals and animals within the zoo. A report has been filed with the police for legal action.”

Police have already issued summonses to the suspects involved, ordering them to acknowledge charges on September 1 in line with legal procedure.

At the same time, the zoo has set up a fact-finding committee to determine how the breach occurred and to recommend stronger preventative measures. Management says the move is part of a wider push to strengthen security, increase monitoring, and ensure there is no repeat of such incidents.

“Khao Kheow Open Zoo is not complacent and will continue to report on progress. We sincerely thank everyone for their continued concern and support. Your encouragement is a vital force that drives us to continue to ensure the safety and development of the zoo.”

While officials stopped short of confirming how many people had entered or what they did once inside, the incident has prompted questions about security at one of Thailand’s largest open zoos. The sprawling park is home to hundreds of species, from big cats and bears to endangered birds, many of which could be endangered by reckless behaviour from uninvited guests.

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

The zoo has reassured the public that no animals were harmed during the incident and insisted its priority remains the safety of visitors, staff, and wildlife, reported KhaoSod.

As the investigation unfolds, Chon Buri police said they would continue to monitor the case closely, with possible prosecutions depending on the findings of the inquiry.

For now, officials hope the arrests and security upgrades will send a clear message: trespassers are not welcome inside the gates of Khao Kheow.

