Baby monkey boom delights visitors at Chon Buri zoo

Tiny newcomers steal the show as zoo celebrates royal birthday with free kids' entry

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal22 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, July 26, 2025
69 1 minute read
Baby monkey boom delights visitors at Chon Buri zoo | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Khao Kheow Open Zoo Facebook

Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri has announced the successful birth of five healthy squirrel monkeys (Saimiri sciureus), adding to its troop and bringing the total population of the species at the zoo to 23.

Zoo director Narongwit Chodchoy confirmed the good news this week, calling the multiple births a sign of the zoo’s high standards of animal care.

“The mothers are very protective, so we haven’t been able to determine the sex of the babies just yet,” he said. “They’ll cling to their mothers’ backs for about a month before becoming more independent.”

Known for their acrobatic agility and striking mask-like facial features, squirrel monkeys are a favourite among zoo visitors. Their bodies typically measure around 30 centimetres in length, with tails reaching about 40 centimetres—longer than their torsos. These lively primates are often found leaping through treetops in large groups in the wild.

The newborns can already be seen—albeit clinging tightly to their mothers—in the Wildlife Wonderland section of the zoo, where daily visitors can catch a glimpse of the new arrivals.

Baby monkey boom delights visitors at Chon Buri zoo | News by Thaiger

Baby monkey boom delights visitors at Chon Buri zoo | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

The timing couldn’t be better. Bangkok Post reported that on Monday, July 28, a national holiday marking His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s birthday, the zoo will offer free entry for children under 12 years old or shorter than 135cm.

Narongwit hopes the special promotion and new arrivals will draw even more families to experience the zoo’s growing animal family.

“These births reflect our team’s dedication to providing excellent care and creating an environment where animals can thrive,” he said.

Baby monkey boom delights visitors at Chon Buri zoo | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Global News

The zoo has been on a hot streak with adorable animal additions. Last year, it gained international buzz after the birth of Moo Deng, a rare pygmy hippopotamus that became a viral sensation.

Whether it’s a tiny hippo or a troop of tree-hopping baby monkeys, Khao Kheow Open Zoo continues to swing into the global spotlight—one adorable animal at a time.

Latest Thailand News
Border blitz: Thai forces smash enemy assaults in fierce clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Border blitz: Thai forces smash enemy assaults in fierce clashes

1 minute ago
Baby monkey boom delights visitors at Chon Buri zoo | Thaiger Pattaya News

Baby monkey boom delights visitors at Chon Buri zoo

22 minutes ago
Rayong visa scam busted as 34 illegal workers nabbed on site | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong visa scam busted as 34 illegal workers nabbed on site

52 minutes ago
Artists flock to Phuket for Asia’s biggest sketch fest | Thaiger Phuket News

Artists flock to Phuket for Asia’s biggest sketch fest

1 hour ago
Flights scrambled as Thai travellers flee Cambodia chaos | Thaiger Thailand News

Flights scrambled as Thai travellers flee Cambodia chaos

2 hours ago
Thai govt unleashes 87 billion baht to jolt economy | Thaiger Business News

Thai govt unleashes 87 billion baht to jolt economy

3 hours ago
Bangkok drug bust: 27 arrested in police raid | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok drug bust: 27 arrested in police raid

3 hours ago
Weed stench driving tourists away, claims Phuket MP | Thaiger Phuket News

Weed stench driving tourists away, claims Phuket MP

4 hours ago
Top cop’s Mercedes goes up in flames in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Top cop’s Mercedes goes up in flames in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Cambodia urges ceasefire in Thailand border standoff | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia urges ceasefire in Thailand border standoff

4 hours ago
Thailand evacuates 100,000 amid Cambodia border clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand evacuates 100,000 amid Cambodia border clashes

5 hours ago
Thai king steps in as Thai-Cambodia border erupts | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai king steps in as Thai-Cambodia border erupts

5 hours ago
Wrong-way rider causes crash near Sattahip | Thaiger Pattaya News

Wrong-way rider causes crash near Sattahip

5 hours ago
Northern and northeastern Thailand brace for heavy rainfall | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Northern and northeastern Thailand brace for heavy rainfall

5 hours ago
PM’s secretary clashes with Thai actor over Cambodia conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

PM’s secretary clashes with Thai actor over Cambodia conflict

22 hours ago
Thai police ends child predator&#8217;s reign of terror in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai police ends child predator’s reign of terror in Phuket

22 hours ago
Cops bust Chon Buri grocery store fronting drug ring | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cops bust Chon Buri grocery store fronting drug ring

23 hours ago
Thai pedestrian injured after runaway trailer smashes into footpath | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai pedestrian injured after runaway trailer smashes into footpath

23 hours ago
Drunk French tourist dies on sofa outside Thai police station | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk French tourist dies on sofa outside Thai police station

23 hours ago
Thai mother pleads for justice after son assaulted in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother pleads for justice after son assaulted in Samut Prakan

23 hours ago
Frustrated hotels ditch glitchy travel scheme for DIY Thai deals | Thaiger Thailand News

Frustrated hotels ditch glitchy travel scheme for DIY Thai deals

23 hours ago
Store brothers killed in Chachoengsao bike crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Store brothers killed in Chachoengsao bike crash

24 hours ago
Transport company halts bus services amid flooding in northern Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Transport company halts bus services amid flooding in northern Thailand

24 hours ago
Khlong Toei inferno leaves families homeless in midnight chaos | Thaiger Bangkok News

Khlong Toei inferno leaves families homeless in midnight chaos

1 day ago
Phuket unshaken by border conflict fears | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket unshaken by border conflict fears

1 day ago
Environment NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal22 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, July 26, 2025
69 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x