Baby monkey boom delights visitors at Chon Buri zoo

Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri has announced the successful birth of five healthy squirrel monkeys (Saimiri sciureus), adding to its troop and bringing the total population of the species at the zoo to 23.

Zoo director Narongwit Chodchoy confirmed the good news this week, calling the multiple births a sign of the zoo’s high standards of animal care.

“The mothers are very protective, so we haven’t been able to determine the sex of the babies just yet,” he said. “They’ll cling to their mothers’ backs for about a month before becoming more independent.”

Known for their acrobatic agility and striking mask-like facial features, squirrel monkeys are a favourite among zoo visitors. Their bodies typically measure around 30 centimetres in length, with tails reaching about 40 centimetres—longer than their torsos. These lively primates are often found leaping through treetops in large groups in the wild.

The newborns can already be seen—albeit clinging tightly to their mothers—in the Wildlife Wonderland section of the zoo, where daily visitors can catch a glimpse of the new arrivals.

The timing couldn’t be better. Bangkok Post reported that on Monday, July 28, a national holiday marking His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s birthday, the zoo will offer free entry for children under 12 years old or shorter than 135cm.

Narongwit hopes the special promotion and new arrivals will draw even more families to experience the zoo’s growing animal family.

“These births reflect our team’s dedication to providing excellent care and creating an environment where animals can thrive,” he said.

The zoo has been on a hot streak with adorable animal additions. Last year, it gained international buzz after the birth of Moo Deng, a rare pygmy hippopotamus that became a viral sensation.

Whether it’s a tiny hippo or a troop of tree-hopping baby monkeys, Khao Kheow Open Zoo continues to swing into the global spotlight—one adorable animal at a time.