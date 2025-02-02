Thai app Jagat banned for illegal gambling activities

Picture courtesy of Thairath

The Jagat application has been deemed illegal by the Department of Provincial Administration, as it falls under gambling activities.

Yesterday, February 1, Police Lieutenant General Trirong Phiwphan, Commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), announced that the Bureau is coordinating with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE) to block the app.

Previously, Jagat gained popularity for enabling users in public spaces across five provinces—Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Chon Buri (Pattaya)—to play in exchange for money.

This led many people to search for coins, causing disturbances and resulting in trespassing incidents and property damage.

The search for coins led some people to climb fences, break into fire extinguisher cabinets, and damage red mailboxes, prompting police warnings about potential trespassing charges.

The CCIB consulted with the Department of Provincial Administration, which confirmed that Jagat involves gambling activities that cannot be licensed.

The app had never been authorised for operation. Tomorrow, February 3, the CCIB plans to officially request the DE to block the application and seek a court order to proceed with the blocking.

Related news highlighted warnings for Jagat coin hunters about the risk of imprisonment. The cyber police are urging the DE to take down the app, emphasising its dangers, reported KhaoSod.

They have increased monitoring of Jagat’s activities, cautioning users against infringing on private property due to concerns over potential criminal exploitation. The cyber police warn that participating in the coin hunt could lead to severe penalties, including fines reaching hundreds of thousands of baht.

In similar news, Patrol and Special Operations Division police are monitoring players of the treasure-hunting game, Jagat, after reports of community disturbances caused by players searching for virtual coins to earn real-life cash.

Jagat is gaining popularity, particularly in Thailand and Indonesia. The game was developed by Jagat Tech, founded by Barry Beagen and Loy Xing Zhe.