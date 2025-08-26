Man attacks ex-girlfriend, leaps from seventh floor in Samut Prakan

Picture courtesy of Top News

A violent incident occurred in Samut Prakan, where a 24 year old man, Somschai, attacked his ex-girlfriend and her friend with a knife before jumping from the seventh floor of an apartment building.

The police received the report at 4.30pm yesterday, August 25, responding promptly alongside emergency services to the scene at a residence in Bang Sao Thong district.

Upon arrival at the apartment’s parking lot, emergency personnel discovered Somsak lying seriously injured after his fall. He was immediately transported to the hospital for medical attention.

Inside the building, two women were found severely injured outside their seventh-floor room. Both had sustained knife wounds and were promptly taken to the hospital by rescue teams. The incident caused significant distress among those who witnessed it.

According to Teerapon, a friend of the victims, he had escorted the women back to their room shortly before the attack. He was informed of the stabbing by another friend and hurried to the scene.

Upon arrival, he witnessed the male assailant falling and found the female victims in distress. Teerapon explained that the male attacker, a former boyfriend, had previously attempted to confront the women over jealousy issues.

Another friend of the victims recounted witnessing the attacker jumping from the building. The friend, who was with the women during the incident, had tried to intervene but was also injured. The attacker had reportedly threatened the victims previously, stating, “If I can’t find peace, neither will you.”

Picture courtesy of Top News

The investigation revealed that the victims were 18 year old Kitiya, an intern at a convenience store, and her 19 year old colleague, Manatsanan. They were unaware that Kitiya’s ex-boyfriend had been waiting in their room.

A confrontation ensued, leading to the violent attack. After stabbing the woman, Somsak jumped from the room’s window, leading to his severe injuries.

Police are continuing their investigation, reviewing CCTV footage from the scene to gather more information before proceeding further, reported KhaoSod.

