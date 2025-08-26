Opposition MPs hit with 300 million baht energy defamation suit

Three senior members of the opposition People’s Party (PP) are facing a massive defamation lawsuit from one of Thailand’s energy giants, accused of smearing its reputation in a row over electricity pricing.

PP leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut and list MPs Woraphob Wiriyaroj and Supachot Chaiyasat appeared at the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road yesterday, August 25, for a preliminary hearing in the case brought by Gulf Development. The company, one of the country’s largest energy firms, is demanding over 300 million baht in damages.

The lawsuit stems from a string of press conferences and parliamentary debates in which the MPs accused successive governments of implementing flawed energy policies that pushed up electricity costs. They also questioned the necessity of maintaining large electricity reserves, suggesting that the policies disproportionately benefited certain investor groups.

After the hearing, Natthaphong said the court proceedings were still in the early stages.

“The evidence review is not yet complete as the plaintiff still has more witnesses to present.”

The next hearing has been scheduled for October 27.

Natthaphong insisted that he and his colleagues had acted responsibly and in the public interest.

“We did this in good faith, fulfilling our parliamentary duties to scrutinise government policies. The company has the right to sue, but we believe the court will deliver justice.”

He pointed out that the charges against him arose from comments made at a press conference, while Woraphob and Supachot were being targeted for remarks made during parliamentary debates. All three MPs maintained that their work had been conducted with transparency and sincerity, Bangkok Post reported.

Despite the looming legal battle, the PP has doubled down on its calls for accountability. The party has urged the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to investigate government energy procurement practices and assess whether recent policies unfairly served private interests.

Gulf Development has not publicly commented on the case, but the lawsuit underscores the high stakes of Thailand’s long-running debate over electricity prices, energy reserves, and the influence of powerful investors.