Tranny whammy! Indian tourist rinsed in Pattaya hotel rinse-off

A randy Indian holidaymaker’s steamy night in Pattaya turned ice-cold when two transwomen he brought back to his hotel room cleaned out his wallet and did a runner.

An Indian tourist’s saucy seaside stopover in Pattaya ended in daylight robbery after he invited two transgender women back to his hotel – only to be left out of pocket and out of luck.

In the early hours of today, June 10, Sachin Suryakant Ghayal filed a theft report with Pattaya police, claiming he was fleeced of nearly 41,000 baht in foreign currency.

The holidaymaker told police he had met the two transwomen near Pattaya Beach and brought them back to his room on Soi Pattaya 10. Once inside, one of them suggested a steamy shower session while the other waited on the bed.

But the mood quickly soured.

After towelling off, Ghayal said he noticed something was off with his wallet. A whopping 600 euros (22,000 baht) and 50,000 Indian rupees (19,000 baht) were missing.

When he challenged the one still in the room, she allegedly paused, then made a break for it. Ghayal gave chase, but the second suspect blocked his way, claiming the money was simply misplaced.

While he was momentarily distracted, both suspects legged it into a waiting car and vanished.

Lieutenant Police Colonel Saichai Kamchulla of Pattaya Police is leading the investigation. Officers say they are reviewing CCTV footage and hunting for the duo, who face theft charges.

But it’s not the first time Indian tourists have been targeted.

Just last month, another Indian man fell victim in a strikingly similar scam also involving a transwoman.

The 41 year old man, Hemant Bhoj, was left bleeding from the head after a sexual encounter reportedly went sour in his hotel on Pattaya’s Sai Song Soi 12. The attacker allegedly clocked him with her handbag and fled.

Hotel receptionist Jamjan said she rang the patrol police but claims they refused to assist after learning the case involved prostitution, allowing the suspect to flee with a Thai man and woman.

Police are urging tourists to stay vigilant and think twice before bringing strangers back to their rooms.

