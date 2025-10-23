Thai mother denies sending daughter to work for scam gang in Cambodia

A Thai woman denied allegations made by her ex-husband, who accused her of sending their 19 year old daughter to work for a call centre scam in Cambodia for money.

The father, 47 year old Joe, appealed for help after losing contact with his daughter, 19 year old Plaifa, also known as Mew. Joe said he only discovered that his daughter was in Poipet, Cambodia, after seeing a TV report showing footage of her with other alleged victims of a call centre scam gang.

Joe suspects his ex-wife, 38 year old A (pseudonym), may have been involved in luring their daughter to work for the gang.

He explained that the pair were divorced when their daughter was very young. The girl lived with her grandparents in Udon Thani, while Joe worked in Chachoengsao province and supported her financially, as A had started a new family.

Earlier this month, his daughter contacted him, saying she wanted to find a job. Joe asked her to wait, promising to help her find work in Chachoengsao around the New Year.

On October 12, his daughter messaged again, saying her mother had invited her to work at a packaging job in Sa Kaeo province, earning about 18,000 baht per month. Joe said he called A, who assured him that their daughter would be safe and that she would stay with her for two or three days to help her settle in.

On October 14, the daughter travelled to meet her mother in Nakhon Ratchasima. Joe said A then took her to open bank accounts at four different banks before bringing her to Bangkok the next day, October 15.

According to A, an employer’s car came to pick Mew up from Mo Chit Bus Terminal in Bangkok. Joe said he stayed in contact with his daughter throughout this time, but lost contact with her around 9pm that day.

Joe said he became suspicious and believed his ex-wife might have been involved in trafficking Thais to work in scam centres in Cambodia. He later filed a complaint at Mueang Chachoengsao Police Station and brought the matter to the media.

Following the accusation, A gave interviews to several news outlets, denying the claims made by Joe. She said she loved her daughter and would never harm her for money.

A explained that her daughter also told her she wanted to work during the school holidays. She saw a job advertisement on TikTok offering good pay and accommodation, so she asked her daughter if she wanted to apply. When her daughter agreed, she helped her submit the application.

A said she lost contact with her daughter on October 18 and became just as worried as Joe. She insisted that she had contacted every agency she could for help.

Joe told Channel 8 that he was not convinced by his ex-wife’s explanation. The case remains under police investigation.