Thai mother denies sending daughter to work for scam gang in Cambodia

Victim's father suspects his ex-wife of trafficking their daughter for money

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin36 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025
150 2 minutes read
Thai mother denies sending daughter to work for scam gang in Cambodia | Thaiger
Mew's mother | Photo via Channel 8

A Thai woman denied allegations made by her ex-husband, who accused her of sending their 19 year old daughter to work for a call centre scam in Cambodia for money.

The father, 47 year old Joe, appealed for help after losing contact with his daughter, 19 year old Plaifa, also known as Mew. Joe said he only discovered that his daughter was in Poipet, Cambodia, after seeing a TV report showing footage of her with other alleged victims of a call centre scam gang.

Joe suspects his ex-wife, 38 year old A (pseudonym), may have been involved in luring their daughter to work for the gang.

He explained that the pair were divorced when their daughter was very young. The girl lived with her grandparents in Udon Thani, while Joe worked in Chachoengsao province and supported her financially, as A had started a new family.

Earlier this month, his daughter contacted him, saying she wanted to find a job. Joe asked her to wait, promising to help her find work in Chachoengsao around the New Year.

Thai man accused ex-wife of tricking their daughter to work with scam gang in Cambodia
Joe | Photo via Channel 8

On October 12, his daughter messaged again, saying her mother had invited her to work at a packaging job in Sa Kaeo province, earning about 18,000 baht per month. Joe said he called A, who assured him that their daughter would be safe and that she would stay with her for two or three days to help her settle in.

On October 14, the daughter travelled to meet her mother in Nakhon Ratchasima. Joe said A then took her to open bank accounts at four different banks before bringing her to Bangkok the next day, October 15.

Related Articles

According to A, an employer’s car came to pick Mew up from Mo Chit Bus Terminal in Bangkok. Joe said he stayed in contact with his daughter throughout this time, but lost contact with her around 9pm that day.

Joe said he became suspicious and believed his ex-wife might have been involved in trafficking Thais to work in scam centres in Cambodia. He later filed a complaint at Mueang Chachoengsao Police Station and brought the matter to the media.

Thai woman disappears in Cambodia
Mew | Photo via ThaiRath

Following the accusation, A gave interviews to several news outlets, denying the claims made by Joe. She said she loved her daughter and would never harm her for money.

A explained that her daughter also told her she wanted to work during the school holidays. She saw a job advertisement on TikTok offering good pay and accommodation, so she asked her daughter if she wanted to apply. When her daughter agreed, she helped her submit the application.

A said she lost contact with her daughter on October 18 and became just as worried as Joe. She insisted that she had contacted every agency she could for help.

Joe told Channel 8 that he was not convinced by his ex-wife’s explanation. The case remains under police investigation.

Thai motehr denies tricking daughter into scam work in Cambodia
Mew on a coach bus to meet her mother. | Photo via Channel 3

Latest Thailand News
Thai man dies from cobra bite after emotional phone call to grandmother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man dies from cobra bite after emotional phone call to grandmother

15 minutes ago
Thai teen couple caught in motorbike romp near Phuket tourist site | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai teen couple caught in motorbike romp near Phuket tourist site

20 minutes ago
Thai mother denies sending daughter to work for scam gang in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother denies sending daughter to work for scam gang in Cambodia

36 minutes ago
Indian tourists fleeced after beach fling turns sour in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists fleeced after beach fling turns sour in Pattaya

57 minutes ago
Korean kidnappings in Thailand trigger travel safety alarm | Thaiger Crime News

Korean kidnappings in Thailand trigger travel safety alarm

2 hours ago
Pathum Thani teacher and volleyball coach sexually assaults 5 schoolboys | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani teacher and volleyball coach sexually assaults 5 schoolboys

2 hours ago
2 injuries reported after bus crashes into truck carrying concrete piles | Thaiger Thailand News

2 injuries reported after bus crashes into truck carrying concrete piles

2 hours ago
Phuket Vegetarian Festival vendors told to clean up and price up | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Vegetarian Festival vendors told to clean up and price up

3 hours ago
Thai football boss defends axing coach after big win shock | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai football boss defends axing coach after big win shock

3 hours ago
Thai woman shoots herself in Chachoengsao after dispute with boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman shoots herself in Chachoengsao after dispute with boyfriend

3 hours ago
PM Anutin pushes 4am pub hours and nationwide booze revamp | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin pushes 4am pub hours and nationwide booze revamp

4 hours ago
Indian man drops assault complaint against Pattaya nightclub manager | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man drops assault complaint against Pattaya nightclub manager

5 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia to sign peace pact at ASEAN Summit | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand and Cambodia to sign peace pact at ASEAN Summit

6 hours ago
Bangkok to raise BTS Green Line extension fares from November 1 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok to raise BTS Green Line extension fares from November 1

6 hours ago
Patong Hill landslide shuts road as Phuket hit by flash floods | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong Hill landslide shuts road as Phuket hit by flash floods

7 hours ago
Finance minister of Thailand resigns after 33 days amid scam allegations | Thaiger Thailand News

Finance minister of Thailand resigns after 33 days amid scam allegations

7 hours ago
PM Anutin to seal rice and tech deals on Singapore visit | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin to seal rice and tech deals on Singapore visit

7 hours ago
Storm threat looms as southern Thailand braces for floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm threat looms as southern Thailand braces for floods

8 hours ago
Thai artist faces criticism for painting with dinosaur fossil pigment | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai artist faces criticism for painting with dinosaur fossil pigment

8 hours ago
Bangkok ramps up safety checks ahead of Loy Krathong Festival | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ramps up safety checks ahead of Loy Krathong Festival

23 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport officials accused of corruption after seized belonging sold online | Thaiger Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi Airport officials accused of corruption after seized belonging sold online

23 hours ago
Pattaya drug dealer caught with gun, meth in hotel sting | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drug dealer caught with gun, meth in hotel sting

24 hours ago
Breath of life: Chiang Mai’s ‘frozen’ escalator revived after decades | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Breath of life: Chiang Mai’s ‘frozen’ escalator revived after decades

24 hours ago
Thailand gears up for busy winter with 250 plus airline services | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand gears up for busy winter with 250 plus airline services

1 day ago
Kuwaiti man arrested in Phuket for crystal meth possession and overstay | Thaiger Phuket News

Kuwaiti man arrested in Phuket for crystal meth possession and overstay

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin36 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025
150 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.