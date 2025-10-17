Greedy python meets fatal end after swallowing cat in Pattaya

A giant python was found dead in Pattaya after swallowing a cat whole, leaving residents shocked and rescue teams scrambling to the scene.

The discovery was made around 7pm yesterday, October 16, when stunned residents spotted the sluggish snake coiled in a ditch beside Soi Na Kluea 14. They immediately alerted Pattaya’s Ground Disaster Prevention Radio Centre, prompting a swift dispatch of rescue teams.

When officials arrived, they were met by a small crowd pointing toward the grass. There lay the python, motionless, with a visibly swollen midsection—the unmistakable outline of a full-grown cat bulging from its belly.

Measuring about 3 metres in length, the python appeared unable to move, likely overwhelmed by the size of its meal. Rescue workers carefully approached and easily captured the snake, which offered no resistance. However, it died shortly after.

“It probably couldn’t move after eating such a big meal. It didn’t make it back into the forest and just gave up here in the grass.”

Local 44 year old Atthasit Fuangcharoen, also known as Thar, recognised the reptile immediately.

“We’ve seen this same snake slithering around here for over a month. Every time we called the emergency services, it would slip away before they arrived.”

During that time, the neighbourhood had seen an alarming number of pet cats vanish without a trace, reported The Pattaya News.

“We suspect this snake was responsible for all those missing cats. It finally met its end, coiled up quietly in the roadside grass.”

Wildlife specialists often warn that pythons encroaching on urban areas, particularly in places like Pattaya, pose a real threat to small pets and livestock. In some cases, as seen here, the snakes bite off more than they can chew, literally.

Engorged and immobilised, the python couldn’t slither away to safety. Its last supper proved to be its last breath.