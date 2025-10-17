Greedy python meets fatal end after swallowing cat in Pattaya

Rescue teams called after residents spot lifeless snake in ditch

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal14 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, October 17, 2025
934 1 minute read
Greedy python meets fatal end after swallowing cat in Pattaya | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A giant python was found dead in Pattaya after swallowing a cat whole, leaving residents shocked and rescue teams scrambling to the scene.

The discovery was made around 7pm yesterday, October 16, when stunned residents spotted the sluggish snake coiled in a ditch beside Soi Na Kluea 14. They immediately alerted Pattaya’s Ground Disaster Prevention Radio Centre, prompting a swift dispatch of rescue teams.

When officials arrived, they were met by a small crowd pointing toward the grass. There lay the python, motionless, with a visibly swollen midsection—the unmistakable outline of a full-grown cat bulging from its belly.

Measuring about 3 metres in length, the python appeared unable to move, likely overwhelmed by the size of its meal. Rescue workers carefully approached and easily captured the snake, which offered no resistance. However, it died shortly after.

Greedy python meets fatal end after swallowing cat in Pattaya | News by Thaiger

“It probably couldn’t move after eating such a big meal. It didn’t make it back into the forest and just gave up here in the grass.”

Local 44 year old Atthasit Fuangcharoen, also known as Thar, recognised the reptile immediately.

Related Articles

“We’ve seen this same snake slithering around here for over a month. Every time we called the emergency services, it would slip away before they arrived.”

During that time, the neighbourhood had seen an alarming number of pet cats vanish without a trace, reported The Pattaya News.

“We suspect this snake was responsible for all those missing cats. It finally met its end, coiled up quietly in the roadside grass.”

Wildlife specialists often warn that pythons encroaching on urban areas, particularly in places like Pattaya, pose a real threat to small pets and livestock. In some cases, as seen here, the snakes bite off more than they can chew, literally.

Engorged and immobilised, the python couldn’t slither away to safety. Its last supper proved to be its last breath.

Latest Thailand News
Bike taxi rider damages passenger’s phone after secret camera dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bike taxi rider damages passenger’s phone after secret camera dispute

7 hours ago
Trat tourism hit by UK travel alert over martial law fears | Thaiger Tourism News

Trat tourism hit by UK travel alert over martial law fears

7 hours ago
Rare moon moth spotted at Kaeng Krachan National Park | Thaiger Environment News

Rare moon moth spotted at Kaeng Krachan National Park

7 hours ago
Pakistani man arrested at Bangkok airport for assaulting Phuket transwoman | Thaiger Phuket News

Pakistani man arrested at Bangkok airport for assaulting Phuket transwoman

7 hours ago
Pattaya’s 24/7 hotline gets 250k calls in service revamp | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya’s 24/7 hotline gets 250k calls in service revamp

8 hours ago
Thai man deceived by online girlfriend into debt and coerced sex | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man deceived by online girlfriend into debt and coerced sex

8 hours ago
Cargo ship and foreign yacht collide off Phuket coast, no injuries | Thaiger Phuket News

Cargo ship and foreign yacht collide off Phuket coast, no injuries

8 hours ago
Airlines boost Thailand flights under TAT tourism drive | Thaiger Tourism News

Airlines boost Thailand flights under TAT tourism drive

8 hours ago
Thai father joins son in jail after carrying ketamine to police station | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai father joins son in jail after carrying ketamine to police station

9 hours ago
Dugong numbers plummet as seagrass vanishes in Andaman | Thaiger Environment News

Dugong numbers plummet as seagrass vanishes in Andaman

9 hours ago
Thai woman loses 3 vehicles to man met through online dating group | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman loses 3 vehicles to man met through online dating group

10 hours ago
Thai woman puts Huskies up for adoption over border clash fears | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman puts Huskies up for adoption over border clash fears

10 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport ranks 12th among world’s most connected airports | Thaiger Aviation News

Suvarnabhumi Airport ranks 12th among world’s most connected airports

10 hours ago
Thai Revenue Department warns influencers: Pay your fair share | Thaiger Business News

Thai Revenue Department warns influencers: Pay your fair share

10 hours ago
Samsen Police Station to be demolished after road collapse | Thaiger Bangkok News

Samsen Police Station to be demolished after road collapse

11 hours ago
PM Anutin’s first foreign trip seals major Thai-Lao crime pact | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin’s first foreign trip seals major Thai-Lao crime pact

12 hours ago
DSI clears African man of call centre scam links after parliament discussion | Thaiger Thailand News

DSI clears African man of call centre scam links after parliament discussion

12 hours ago
Belarus model trafficked from Thailand killed in Myanmar camp | Thaiger Crime News

Belarus model trafficked from Thailand killed in Myanmar camp

12 hours ago
Royal Thai Army’s 8.6 million baht border fence plan questioned | Thaiger Politics News

Royal Thai Army’s 8.6 million baht border fence plan questioned

13 hours ago
Move Ahead Media wins APAC Hospitality Agency of the Year 2025 | Thaiger Digital Marketing

Move Ahead Media wins APAC Hospitality Agency of the Year 2025

13 hours ago
Brave parasailing assistant jumps into sea to save tourist off Phuket beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Brave parasailing assistant jumps into sea to save tourist off Phuket beach

13 hours ago
Chinese duo busted at Suvarnabhumi after Bangkok burglary spree | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese duo busted at Suvarnabhumi after Bangkok burglary spree

13 hours ago
Pattaya locals beat drunk foreign man for assaulting disabled victim | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya locals beat drunk foreign man for assaulting disabled victim

14 hours ago
Chiang Mai resident bags 10 million baht in GSB lottery win | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai resident bags 10 million baht in GSB lottery win

14 hours ago
Greedy python meets fatal end after swallowing cat in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Greedy python meets fatal end after swallowing cat in Pattaya

14 hours ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal14 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, October 17, 2025
934 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.