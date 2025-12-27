Rare flat-headed cat spotted in Thailand after 29 years

Camera traps at Princess Sirindhorn Wildlife Sanctuary confirm the return of one of the world’s rarest wild cats, once considered possibly extinct in Thailand.

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 27, 2025, 1:37 PM
132 1 minute read
Rare flat-headed cat spotted in Thailand after 29 years | Thaiger

Conservationists in Thailand have confirmed the return of the flat-headed cat, one of the world’s rarest wild felines, after a 29-year absence.

On December 25, global wild cat conservation group Panthera and Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation announced that camera traps captured multiple images of flat-headed cats at Princess Sirindhorn Wildlife Sanctuary in southern Thailand. The species had not been officially recorded in the country since 1995.

Phot via DNP/Panthera Thailand

Camera traps installed in 2024 documented repeated sightings over two years, including 16 confirmed detections in 2025. One of the most significant findings showed a female flat-headed cat with her cub, providing clear evidence that the species is breeding in the area.

The flat-headed cat is listed as one of the rarest wild cats on Earth, with an estimated global population of around 2,500. Due to decades without confirmed sightings, the species had been classified as “possibly extinct” in Thailand.

According to Panthera, the cats’ elusive behavior, nocturnal habits, and preference for remote wetland habitats make them extremely difficult to study. The new data will be included in upcoming IUCN Red and Green List assessments scheduled for 2026.

Photo via DNP/Panthera Thailand

Related Articles

Thailand’s Department of National Parks Director General Atthapol Charoenchansa said the rediscovery reflects the effectiveness of long-term habitat protection and monitoring, particularly in border forest and wetland areas. Panthera Thailand representatives also emphasized that the finding highlights the ecological importance of Thailand’s remaining wetlands, which face growing pressure from development, pollution, and habitat loss.

The flat-headed cat is the smallest wild cat in Southeast Asia, weighing about half as much as a domestic cat. It is adapted to wetland environments, with webbed toes that help it hunt fish and other aquatic prey. Conservationists warn that despite the encouraging discovery, continued protection and restoration of wetland ecosystems remain critical to the species’ survival.

Original sources Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Panthera Thailand

Latest Thailand News
Auditor General building collapse leads to 23 fraud indictments | Thaiger Thailand News

Auditor General building collapse leads to 23 fraud indictments

43 seconds ago
Rare flat-headed cat spotted in Thailand after 29 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare flat-headed cat spotted in Thailand after 29 years

43 minutes ago
Thailand and Cambodia sign 72-hour ceasefire agreement | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia sign 72-hour ceasefire agreement

2 hours ago
Three soldiers killed at Ban Nong Chan returned to Chakraphong Camp Hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Three soldiers killed at Ban Nong Chan returned to Chakraphong Camp Hospital

3 hours ago
Truck driver falls asleep, kills four in motorway crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Truck driver falls asleep, kills four in motorway crash

4 hours ago
Tragic fall claims young tourist&#8217;s life at Doi Jawale, Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Tragic fall claims young tourist’s life at Doi Jawale, Tak

22 hours ago
Three people rescued from broken lift in Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Thailand News

Three people rescued from broken lift in Pattaya hotel

22 hours ago
‘Grab’ driver demands extra fare over traffic jam | Thaiger Thailand News

‘Grab’ driver demands extra fare over traffic jam

23 hours ago
Thai Pakdee Party plans to cancel 1,000 and 500 baht banknotes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Pakdee Party plans to cancel 1,000 and 500 baht banknotes

1 day ago
Chumphon woman arrested for using meth with child beside her | Thaiger Thailand News

Chumphon woman arrested for using meth with child beside her

1 day ago
Police called after Japanese man disrupts Udon Thani temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Police called after Japanese man disrupts Udon Thani temple

1 day ago
Lions rescued from illegal casino arrives at Ratchaburi sanctuary | Thaiger Thailand News

Lions rescued from illegal casino arrives at Ratchaburi sanctuary

1 day ago
Famous Psychic apologizes for border panic, Begs for second chance | Thaiger Bangkok News

Famous Psychic apologizes for border panic, Begs for second chance

2 days ago
Former monk arrested after shooting and kidnapping woman in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Former monk arrested after shooting and kidnapping woman in Kanchanaburi

2 days ago
India condemns Thailand for demolishing Hindu statue at Cambodia border | Thaiger Bangkok News

India condemns Thailand for demolishing Hindu statue at Cambodia border

2 days ago
Thai woman jailed for cannabis in Taiwan seeks urgent deportation due to heart condition | Thaiger Cannabis

Thai woman jailed for cannabis in Taiwan seeks urgent deportation due to heart condition

2 days ago
‘She said she was single’: Pattaya man says lie leads to assault and false theft accusation | Thaiger Pattaya News

‘She said she was single’: Pattaya man says lie leads to assault and false theft accusation

2 days ago
German man reports Pattaya hair regrowth scam after paying 22,000 baht | Thaiger Pattaya News

German man reports Pattaya hair regrowth scam after paying 22,000 baht

2 days ago
Thai man opens fire while fleeing arrest, injuring police and teenage girl | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man opens fire while fleeing arrest, injuring police and teenage girl

2 days ago
German loses 22,000 baht to Miracle hair regrowth scam on Pattaya beach road | Thaiger Pattaya News

German loses 22,000 baht to Miracle hair regrowth scam on Pattaya beach road

2 days ago
Thai woman conspires with employee to murder her German husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman conspires with employee to murder her German husband

2 days ago
Alphard driver arrested on Koh Chang after fatal expressway shooting | Thaiger Bangkok News

Alphard driver arrested on Koh Chang after fatal expressway shooting

2 days ago
Thailand sees influx of foreign investment as baht strengthens | Thaiger Business News

Thailand sees influx of foreign investment as baht strengthens

2 days ago
Elderly truck driver found dead behind wheels in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly truck driver found dead behind wheels in Samut Prakan

3 days ago
Russian couple fined after public sex on camping chairs in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian couple fined after public sex on camping chairs in Pattaya

3 days ago
Environment NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 27, 2025, 1:37 PM
132 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.