79 year old Thai woman rescued after 3 days lost in Phitsanulok forest

Officials and locals in the northern province of Phitsanulok rescued a 79 year old Thai woman after she went into the forest to search for bamboo shoots and disappeared for three days.

The woman, Pim, entered the Khao Nam Dam mountain range in Don Thong sub-district, Mueang district, Phitsanulok province, at around 6am on Friday, August 1. Local administrative officials, police officers, and villagers joined forces in the search effort. The good news of her discovery was reported yesterday, August 3.

Officials found Pim sitting exhausted under a tree at around 1.30pm. She told rescuers that she had entered the forest to forage for bamboo shoots, as she often did.

The forest had previously been used for motocross competitions, and motorcycle tracks were still present. Pim said she followed the tracks but eventually became disoriented and got lost. She continued walking in search of a route home.

Along the way, Pim accidentally fell from a cliff, but fortunately, she did not sustain serious injuries. She then followed the sound of water to a stream and waited there, hoping for rescue. She said she felt extremely lucky to be found and admitted that she never expected to survive.

The rescue team brought a motorcycle into the forest to retrieve Pim and rushed her to the hospital. Footage aired on Channel 8 showed an official slowly riding the motorcycle while others jogged alongside to ensure her safety.

News of Pim’s disappearance had caused panic in the community, as a similar incident occurred in the same area four years ago. In that case, 68 year old Toi, who lived next door to Pim, entered the same forest alone on February 6, 2021 and went missing.

Residents eventually found Toi’s body at the bottom of the same cliff where Pim had fallen. Sadly, Toi was already deceased when discovered.

Another miracle story was reported in the central province of Kanchanaburi in January when a 30 year old Thai man survived after getting lost in the forest for eight days. He was found lying in a hammock with a broken hip. He said that he had eaten food that he had prepared at home and drank dew while waiting for rescue.