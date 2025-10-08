Fake dentist caught treating patients at Bangkok clinic

A dentist in Bangkok was arrested while performing a procedure at a clinic in the city’s Sathon district as authorities discovered the woman had been treating patients without a licence using a forged professional ID.

Officers from the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), alongside representatives from the Dental Council, raided the clinic today, October 8, following reports of an unlicensed practitioner providing dental services to the public.

The suspect, identified only as 26 year old Bee, was caught removing plaque from a patient’s teeth. She admitted to graduating from a dentistry faculty in Thailand, but had never taken the licensing exam.

Instead, she forged another dentist’s professional licence to gain employment and had been treating patients at various clinics for over two years.

A background check revealed this was not her first offence. She had been previously arrested in August last year for the same charge, but allegedly resumed illegal practice soon after.

Authorities warned that unlicensed dental treatment poses serious health risks, including infection and incorrect procedures, due to the lack of verified professional qualifications.

Bee has been charged with practising dentistry without a licence, an offence under the Dental Profession Act punishable by up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

The clinic operator is also facing charges for allowing an unlicensed individual to perform dental work, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Police Major General Kongkrit Lertsitthikul, who led the operation, urged the public to always verify a dentist’s credentials via the Dental Council’s official website before seeking treatment.

