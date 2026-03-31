Thai stepfather arrested for fatal assault on 3 year old boy

A Thai stepfather confessed to assaulting his three year old boy by beating him and pressing a cigarette on the child’s body and genitals but claimed that he did not intend to kill the boy.

The case came to light after the boy, identified as Phupha, died and his two grandmothers sought help from the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women. They said they noticed signs of abuse across Phupha’s body and that the child had previously told them his stepfather, later identified as Sorradate, had hurt him.

According to the grandmothers, the boy’s mother, 21 year old Jiraphan, refused to discuss the alleged abuse with family members. Jiraphan reportedly said she went to work a night shift on March 25 and left Phupha with Sorradate.

She said Sorradate called her at 5am on March 26 and told her the child was sick. Jiraphan said she rushed home to take Phupha to hospital, but the boy developed a seizure and later died at their accommodation.

ThaiRath reported that an autopsy conducted at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok found Phupha had massive internal bleeding, a ruptured small intestine, and bruising around the abdomen, eyes, head and body. The report also noted abrasions on his testicles.

The Pavena Foundation accompanied the two grandmothers to file a complaint against Sorradate. Police arrested him yesterday, March 30.

He confessed to assaulting the boy in anger, admitting he beat him before pressing a cigarette on the child’s body and testicles. He reportedly said he did not expect the injuries would result in Phupha’s death.

Sorradate has been charged under Section 290 of the Criminal Law for physical assault causing death, an offence that carries a prison sentence of three to 15 years.

The report also referred to other recent child abuse cases. In Prachin Buri last month, February, a 10 year old boy was reported to have been abused by his grandmother after a teacher noticed bruises and wounds, leading to the child being rescued.

In another case in Lop Buri Province, a four year old boy was left in a forest after being attacked by his grandmother’s boyfriend. The man allegedly abandoned the child and then claimed the boy was missing. A rescue team later found the boy injured in the forest and saved him in time.