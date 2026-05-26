Thai woman in South Korea driven to suicide by financial pressure from creditor

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 26, 2026, 9:11 AM
72 2 minutes read
Thai woman in South Korea driven to suicide by financial pressure from creditor | Thaiger
Photo via Matichon and Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

A Thai woman living in South Korea died by suicide after allegedly facing financial pressure from excessive interest payments and public humiliation by a creditor.

The deceased was identified as 40 year old Areerat. Her body was discovered in a rented room in Seoul two days after her South Korean husband reported her missing to local police. Areerat was originally from Ubon Ratchathani and had moved to South Korea after marrying her husband.

Her older sister, 42 year old Anchalee, told ThaiRath that the family first became concerned after seeing social media posts from Areerat’s friends expressing condolences over her death. Anchalee said Areerat’s 13 year old daughter later contacted the family to confirm the news.

According to Anchalee, Areerat had worked overseas since the age of 20 and had previously lived and worked in Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea. The family acknowledged that she initially worked in the country illegally before later obtaining legal residency through marriage.

Thai woman dies in South Korea
Photo via Matichon

Areerat had lived in South Korea for around 15 years. She previously worked in a factory before starting a small business importing Thai food ingredients, kitchen utensils, and other products for sale to Thai residents in South Korea.

She reportedly lived alone in a rented room to support the business while her husband and daughter stayed at another residence located further away.

Anchalee said the family had not known about Areerat’s financial difficulties until after her death, when friends shared details of her situation.

Related Articles

According to friends, Areerat experienced cash flow problems after allowing customers to pay in instalments and regularly offering discounts.

Without sufficient operating funds, she allegedly borrowed 30 million won, approximately 650,000 baht, from another Thai woman living in South Korea.

Thai woman suicide in South Korea
Photo via Matichon

Friends claimed Areerat had repaid the original amount, but the lender allegedly continued charging excessive interest rates that reportedly doubled the debt burden.

The friends said the financial pressure caused a significant stress for Areeya. Before her death, she reportedly posted a farewell video message to friends on Facebook.

Friends further alleged the creditor publicly shamed Areerat online by exposing details of the debt and making comments encouraging her to harm herself.

After seeing the video, friends and a former employer reportedly attempted to contact and help her but were unable to intervene in time. They also told the family that Areerat had struggled with depression for more than five years.

In interviews with Thai media, family members said they were still unable to fully accept the loss and hoped she would find peace after death.

Thai woman found dead in South Korea rented room
Photo via Matichon

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Latest Thailand News
May 26 weather forecast warns of heavy rain in South Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

May 26 weather forecast warns of heavy rain in South Thailand

5 seconds ago
Thai woman in South Korea driven to suicide by financial pressure from creditor | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman in South Korea driven to suicide by financial pressure from creditor

9 minutes ago
Former F1 driver Mika Salo stabbed in Bangkok, requires 28 stitches | Thaiger Bangkok News

Former F1 driver Mika Salo stabbed in Bangkok, requires 28 stitches

10 hours ago
Chinese-directed Tasteful Thailand documentary wins Gold at Telly Awards | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese-directed Tasteful Thailand documentary wins Gold at Telly Awards

16 hours ago
251 live wild animals found hidden in Malaysian man&#8217;s suitcase | Thaiger Bangkok News

251 live wild animals found hidden in Malaysian man’s suitcase

17 hours ago
Booking.com reports Pattaya searches jump nearly 14% ahead of Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 | Thaiger Travel

Booking.com reports Pattaya searches jump nearly 14% ahead of Tomorrowland Thailand 2026

18 hours ago
Danish jogger injured by falling tree branch on Rayong Beach | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Danish jogger injured by falling tree branch on Rayong Beach

18 hours ago
Mum walks out of Phuket restaurant without fully paying tab | Thaiger Phuket News

Mum walks out of Phuket restaurant without fully paying tab

19 hours ago
Foreigners pose with Phuket sea turtle, raising online debate | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigners pose with Phuket sea turtle, raising online debate

20 hours ago
Brit arrested for hit-and-run in Koh Pha Ngan, victim in coma | Thaiger South Thailand News

Brit arrested for hit-and-run in Koh Pha Ngan, victim in coma

22 hours ago
Govt department seen on Facebook sex livestream, issues explaination | Thaiger Thailand News

Govt department seen on Facebook sex livestream, issues explaination

23 hours ago
May 25: Heavy rain, strong winds forecast across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

May 25: Heavy rain, strong winds forecast across Thailand

24 hours ago
Viral Facebook sex livestream scandal spreads across Thai social media | Thaiger Hot News

Viral Facebook sex livestream scandal spreads across Thai social media

2 days ago
Chiang Mai karaoke bar raided, 12 illegal workers detained | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai karaoke bar raided, 12 illegal workers detained

2 days ago
Turkish man found dead after swallowing drug capsules to avoid detection | Thaiger Crime News

Turkish man found dead after swallowing drug capsules to avoid detection

2 days ago
Woman killed by train at ungated railway crossing in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman killed by train at ungated railway crossing in Bangkok

2 days ago
Udon Thani monk defrocked after drunk bar run | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani monk defrocked after drunk bar run

2 days ago
Chiang Mai police arrest 19 year old illegal loan tout for fourth time | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai police arrest 19 year old illegal loan tout for fourth time

2 days ago
Gun videos lead police to Indian man with drugs on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Gun videos lead police to Indian man with drugs on Koh Pha Ngan

2 days ago
School van driver fined 2000 baht for railway crossing violation | Thaiger Thailand News

School van driver fined 2000 baht for railway crossing violation

2 days ago
Foreign tourist accused of theft runs from brawl outside Pattaya shop | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign tourist accused of theft runs from brawl outside Pattaya shop

2 days ago
Ancient Khmer fortune teller arrested for 1.7 million baht ritual scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Ancient Khmer fortune teller arrested for 1.7 million baht ritual scam

2 days ago
Chinese suspect Mingchen linked to 815 million baht crime losses | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese suspect Mingchen linked to 815 million baht crime losses

2 days ago
Phuket and Pattaya back 30-day visa-free stays to boost tourism | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket and Pattaya back 30-day visa-free stays to boost tourism

3 days ago
Thai economy threatened by migrant worker shortage amid rising costs | Thaiger Business News

Thai economy threatened by migrant worker shortage amid rising costs

3 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 26, 2026, 9:11 AM
72 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.