Search finds no trace of missing Thai crew after Mayuree Naree attack

Three Thai crew members from the Mayuree Naree cargo ship remain missing after the ship attack in the Strait of Hormuz on March 11, with the vessel’s operator saying an extensive search found no trace of them.

The Mayuree Naree was attacked by the Iranian military while departing the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and travelling to India. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the ship ignored warnings and passed through the strait without a permit.

Precious Shipping, the company that owns the vessel, said it maintained communication with relevant agencies before the ship left the UAE.

The ship was reported to have 23 crew members on board. Twenty survived the incident and were rescued by the Royal Navy of Oman before returning to Thailand on March 15.

The three missing crew members have been identified as Kiattisak Pawaphuchakae, Panupong Muentaen, and Chawalit Chaiyawong. They are suspected to have been trapped in the engine room, which was reported to be the main area damaged during the attack.

Families of the missing crew and members of the public have called for an immediate search. Officials have previously said that escalating clashes in the area and the sensitivity of the situation prevented search efforts from proceeding.

On March 30, Foreign Affairs Ministry Deputy Spokesperson Panidon Patchimsawat said Precious Shipping deployed a specialist team to search the entire ship but was still unable to locate the three men.

Panidon said the operation was difficult because the ship had been damaged by fire, with smoke and flooding reported inside the engine room.

He said the ministry would continue to coordinate with relevant Iranian officials to facilitate the search operation, and called on all parties to de-escalate tensions through negotiations in line with international law.

In a related development, Thailand’s Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, announced to the media last week that the Iran had granted a permission for Thai ships to pass through the Strait.

Bangchak, one of Thailand’s largest petroleum and energy companies, later confirmed to the public that its oil tanker had passed through the strait. Another cargo ship that passed safely through the strait last week belonged to SCG Chemicals.