Suicide suspected after Canadian man dies in Pattaya condo fall

Police are investigating the death of an elderly Canadian man who fell from a condominium in Pattaya today, January 15, with officers suspecting the incident to be a suicide.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were called to investigate the death of 86 year old Canadian national George Eugene at a condominium located along Jomtien Beach this morning. Rescuers from Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Foundation also attended the scene to retrieve the body and transport it for further examination.

According to a report by Channel 7, Eugene’s body was found in the condominium’s car park. He sustained severe injuries to the lower part of his body, although police did not release further details about the exact nature of the wounds.

Police later searched Eugene’s room on the 14th floor of the building. Officers reported that no signs of forced entry, theft, or a physical struggle were found inside the accommodation.

A condominium staff member, 25 year old Itsara, who was working the night shift, told police that Eugene lived in the room with his Thai wife.

The wife reportedly left the condominium at around 5am each day to tend to her plantation. A caretaker hired by the couple would normally arrive at around 6am to look after Eugene during his wife’s absence.

On the morning of the incident, the caretaker reportedly informed the condominium staff that she could not find Eugene inside the room. She then went out onto the balcony and looked down, where she saw the elderly man’s body lying on the ground in the car park below.

Eugene’s body was sent to the forensic department at Police General Hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said they suspect the case to be a suicide, possibly linked to congenital illnesses that Eugene had reportedly been suffering from for a long time.

However, officers stressed that the investigation is still ongoing and that all individuals involved, including family members and caretakers, will be questioned before a final conclusion is reached.

The incident comes just days after another fall in Pattaya. On Tuesday, January 13, a 63 year old Belgian national was found naked and seriously injured outside a hotel in Soi Bua Khao.

The man was believed to have fallen from the seventh floor of the hotel. Police reported no signs of foul play in that case, with only medication, believed to be for allergy treatment, found in his room. He was rushed to hospital, but no public update on his condition was released.