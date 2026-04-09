Thai stepfather kills toddler, tries to revive him with electric shock

A Thai stepfather confessed to fatally abusing a one year old boy and shocking the child with an electric fishing device in an attempt to revive him.

Officers from Khao Din Police Station in Ratchaburi questioned the child’s mother, 30 year old Saowarot, and stepfather, 38 year old Surasak, after the boy, identified as Khai, died under suspicious circumstances on April 6.

A doctor told police that the boy died from injuries caused by a hard object that severely affected his brain. The child was also found with multiple wounds, bruises and burns on his back and buttocks, raising further suspicion of abuse.

Police said that under questioning today, April 9, Surasak confessed to killing the child. He admitted he had abused his stepson for more than two months by beating him and pressing lit cigarettes against his body.

Surasak told police that on the day of the incident, he became angry when Khai was crying and punched him in the head until he lost consciousness.

He then used an electric fishing device on the boy, believing it would help him regain consciousness. However, the child bled from the mouth and nose and later died at a hospital.

Saowarot admitted she had witnessed previous assaults and was present on the day her son died. She told police she had tried to stop her husband’s violent behaviour but was unsuccessful.

Workpoint News reported that Saowarot refused to go to the hospital to collect her son’s body for funeral arrangements. Her mother instead went to retrieve the body and took it home.

The report added that Saowarot had also used drugs and admitted during questioning that she was under the influence of intoxicants during the interrogation.

Police charged both Surasak and Saowarot under Section 288 of the Criminal Law for intentional murder. The offence carries the death penalty, life imprisonment, or a prison term of 15 to 20 years.

Saowarot also faces an additional charge related to drug use, although the report did not specify the penalty.

Media reports said a group of residents living near the couple gathered at the police station and attempted to lynch them. Police intervened to prevent the situation from escalating.