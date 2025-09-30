BMTA powers ahead with 1,520 electric buses by 2026

Officials highlight cost savings and greener transport system

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) has announced plans to replace non-air-conditioned buses with a fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) in a move set to transform the city’s transport system.

Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn confirmed that 1,520 electric-powered, air-conditioned buses will be leased to modernise the fleet.

“This transition will reduce pollution, improve service, and save costs for both the BMTA and passengers.”

The rollout begins in September 2026, when 500 EV buses are expected to hit the streets. The remainder of the fleet will follow in phases, with the full replacement expected within 180 days. Once completed, all non-air-conditioned buses will be decommissioned.

According to Phiphat, the switch to EVs will cut costs by more than 1.442 billion baht yearly, including a 70% reduction in fuel expenses and a 1.8 billion baht drop in repair costs. Importantly, fares will remain unchanged.

“People will still pay 8 baht, but they’ll ride in cleaner, air-conditioned EV buses. This is a fair transition and will not increase the public’s burden.”

Currently, fares for air-conditioned buses range from 13 to 25 baht. Officials are working on a plan to equalise prices, ensuring that passengers pay the same rate across the board. Air-conditioned buses older than 20 years will also be gradually replaced with EVs under the policy.

The BMTA is also considering how travel discount packages will apply to private bus operators, with further discussions planned with the private sector.

Despite the move towards efficiency, the BMTA has long struggled with financial losses. The authority has been charging below-cost fares and receives government compensation of 885 million baht annually to maintain services.

BMTA Director Kittikan Chomduang Charuworapolkul said that the current fleet totals 2,883 buses, 1,363 air-conditioned and 1,520 regular, serving up to 600,000 passengers daily. Operational costs exceed 8.8 billion baht each year, including fuel, repairs, and staff salaries, reported Channel 3 Plus.

The project’s bidding process begins in November, with the winning contractor expected to be announced the following month. Once deployed, the new buses will form part of a modernised system, complete with real-time management to reduce missed services and improve punctuality.

