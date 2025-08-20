Electric car plunges into canal in Nakhon Sawan, driver escapes

Technology fail turns casual drive into watery mishap

Bright Choomanee
4 hours ago
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A driver using GPS to find a café encountered an unexpected hazard when his electric car veered off an uneven road, plunging into an irrigation canal in Nakhon Sawan province.

The incident occurred on August 18 in the evening. Fortunately, the driver escaped unharmed before the current carried the vehicle approximately 50 metres downstream, where it eventually sank 2 metres below the canal surface.

Somboat Khuam-im, a rescue official from Phayuha Khiri district, explained that the accident took place on a road connecting local villages. The road, lower than usual, poses a risk of causing vehicles to lose control if driven at high speeds. It is believed that the driver, unfamiliar with the route and relying on GPS, did not anticipate the uneven terrain, leading to the accident.

The driver was reportedly on his way to the Im Jai Café when the mishap occurred. As the car approached the uneven section, it lost control and fell into the canal.

Fortunately, the driver managed to open the door and escape before the car was swept away by the current. The Khao Kaeo irrigation canal measures approximately 3 to 5 metres in width.

A video captured the vehicle floating for over 200 metres before becoming lodged under a bridge. It then drifted about 60 metres upstream before the engine stalled and the car sank, reported KhaoSod.

Police have urged drivers using this route to exercise caution and reduce speed, particularly at night or during periods of heavy rain, as the overflow road is particularly prone to accidents for those unfamiliar with the area.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, police and local volunteers raced to save occupants of a car that had overturned and sunk in a canal. Three people were rescued, but one later succumbed at the hospital.

At 1.30pm on May 19, Police Sub-Lieutenant Chaiwat Tiammeka of Ban Phaeo Police Station in Samut Sakhon received an emergency report about the accident. A sedan had lost control and plunged into a canal, trapping the driver inside.

Bright Choomanee
4 hours ago
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
