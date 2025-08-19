Ancient cave unearthed in northern Thailand jungle

Thailand’s archaeological map has just grown richer after forest rangers stumbled upon a mysterious cave in the remote wilds of Phitsanulok province.

The three-day patrol, carried out from Thursday, August 14, to Saturday, August 16, in the Khwae Noi forest watershed, was initially intended to monitor wildlife in the Phu Khat Wild Animal Protection Area. But instead of just tracking animals, rangers uncovered what could become one of the country’s most intriguing new archaeological sites.

Yesterday, August 18, Protection Area Chief Mongkol Khamsuk announced the discovery of the cave, now named Tham Ta Kueng, or Ta Kueng Cave.

The Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) celebrated the find in a Facebook post, describing it as “good news for Thai archaeology” that “opens a door for a new dimension of research.”

Officials added that archaeologists and geologists are expected to conduct in-depth studies of the site shortly.

While details about what lies within Tham Ta Kueng remain scarce, its location deep in the watershed forests of Na Bua subdistrict, in Nakhon Thai district, has raised excitement among experts who believe it could hold clues to Thailand’s natural and cultural history.

The DNP also highlighted how the discovery showcased the value of regular forest patrols, which not only protect fragile ecosystems from encroachment and poaching but can also yield remarkable finds that benefit the wider public.

“Continuous patrols are crucial. They preserve the environment and, as this shows, can reveal discoveries of historical importance.”

The Khwae Noi forest, part of Phitsanulok’s vast northern wilderness, is already renowned for its biodiversity and cultural heritage. Now, with the unveiling of Tham Ta Kueng, it may soon become a new focal point for research and tourism, reported Bangkok Post.

As experts prepare to enter and examine the cave, speculation grows about what secrets may lie hidden inside. From prehistoric artefacts to geological wonders, the site could shed new light on Thailand’s past.

For now, the cave remains untouched, guarded by the jungle—a reminder of how much history still waits to be uncovered in Thailand’s forests.