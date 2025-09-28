Transport pioneer Je Kiew dies at 88, leaves billion-baht legacy

Family continues her business and political ties

Image credit to Bangkok Post

The passing of Suchinda Chirdchai, fondly known as “Jae Kiew,” marks the end of an era for Thailand’s transportation industry. The 88 year old businesswoman, who founded the Cherdchai Tour and Cherdchai Industry, built a multi-billion-baht empire from humble beginnings.

Suchinda was born on March 20, 1937, in Nakhon Ratchasima province, the sixth child in an ordinary family. Despite completing only primary school, she was determined from a young age to surpass her mother’s financial success. This promise fueled her lifelong ambition.

She began her entrepreneurial journey by selling small items at a train station, later opening a dressmaking school, her first business venture. At 19, she married Wichai Chirdchai, the owner of a small truck-building workshop in Korat, a pivotal moment that introduced her to the automotive and transportation industry.

Their small workshop expanded into interprovincial bus services under the name Cherdchai Tour, growing into a major company with over 200 buses operating nationwide. The business further evolved into Cherdchai Industry, a leading international standard bus manufacturing and assembly plant with exports to several countries.

The Cherdchai empire also ventured into car sales, spare parts, and real estate, amassing a value of billions of baht, earning Suchinda the moniker “Queen of Thai Buses.” Besides her business acumen, she served as the president of the Private Bus Operators Association, representing business interests in government negotiations.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Her legacy continues through her children, who hold significant roles in society, such as Doctor Asanee Chirdchai, a former Member of Parliament for Nakhon Ratchasima with the Pheu Thai Party, and Sarawut Chirdchai, a former mayor of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Suchinda’s rise from modest beginnings to leading one of Thailand’s largest bus operators also reflects the broader transformation of the nation’s transportation sector. By expanding bus routes nationwide, she not only connected provinces but also supported rural mobility, economic growth, and tourism.

Her achievements stand as an inspiration to aspiring female entrepreneurs in a male-dominated industry, proving that determination and innovation could overcome both social and economic barriers. Her story continues to be cited as a symbol of perseverance and vision in Thailand’s business community.

Suchinda Chirdchai’s peaceful passing marks the end of a powerful legacy in Thai transportation, leaving behind a family and industry forever shaped by her pioneering spirit, reported by KhaoSod.

