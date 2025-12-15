Senior police officer found dead in car in Nakhon Sawan

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 15, 2025, 3:22 PM
108 1 minute read
Senior police officer found dead in car in Nakhon Sawan | Thaiger
Photo via Khaosod

A senior Thai police general was discovered dead inside his car outside a private residence in Nakhon Sawan this morning, triggering an investigation.

Police were notified of the incident at around 8.30am today, December 15. Officers from Mueang Nakhon Sawan Police Station were dispatched to a house in Mueang district after receiving a report of a deceased person found at the location.

The scene was a two-storey luxury home, where officers discovered the body of Police Major General Thanananwich Sriboonruang, commander of Uthai Thani Provincial Police, inside a sedan parked in front of the house.

Initial reports indicate that the deceased lived at the residence with his wife and relatives. Following the discovery, police restricted access to the area, allowing only family members to enter while keeping the media from entering.

Police Colonel Somchai Chankhong, deputy commander of Nakhon Sawan Provincial Police, stated that the case did not appear to be complicated but that officers would still carry out a thorough examination.

Investigators said relatives suggested Thanananwich had an underlying medical condition, but police stressed that this remains an initial assumption and that further questioning of those close to the deceased is required before a conclusion can be made.

An associate who had been caring for the officer told reporters that Thanananwich had been receiving treatment for depression for many years. The associate believed the condition may have played a role, though police emphasised that this information has not yet been formally confirmed.

Related Articles

Khaosod reported that Thanananwich previously served as deputy commander of Nakhon Sawan Provincial Police before being transferred to Uthai Thani. In October, he was promoted to his current role as provincial police commander.

Investigators said they are continuing to gather evidence and will determine the official cause after completing all necessary inquiries.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

