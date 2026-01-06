Meth dealer disguised as garland seller arrested in Roi Et

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 6, 2026, 10:01 AM
121 1 minute read
Meth dealer disguised as garland seller arrested in Roi Et | Thaiger
Photo via CH7 HD

Key insights from the news

  • A 55-year-old man named Santi was arrested in Roi Et for allegedly running a methamphetamine operation disguised as a floral garland seller.
  • Police surveillance led to his arrest, where they found over 100 meth tablets, a motorized tricycle, and unsold flower garlands at his stall.
  • Santi targeted teenagers and truck drivers, using the garland stall as a cover to distribute drugs, believing it would prevent police suspicion.
  • He admitted to purchasing meth for 2,000 baht and selling it at 50 baht per tablet; he remains in custody as legal proceedings continue.

A floral garland stall in Roi Et turned out to be more than it seemed, after police arrested the seller today, January 6, for allegedly running a methamphetamine business under the guise of garland selling.

Officers from Mueang Roi Et police station launched the arrest after surveillance led them to a man who regularly sold garlands at the intersection. The suspect, identified as 55 year old Santi, a resident of Roi Et province, was detained at the scene along with more than 100 methamphetamine tablets, a motorised tricycle and several unsold flower garlands.

According to police, Santi had been posing as a garland seller for some time, using the roadside stall as a cover while secretly distributing drugs. He reportedly targeted teenagers and truck drivers, blending in with other street vendors while allegedly keeping methamphetamine hidden in a bag.

Santi reportedly attempted to flee upon spotting police at the scene, but was quickly apprehended before he could escape.

During questioning, the suspect admitted to purchasing the methamphetamine for 2,000 baht before breaking it down for resale at 50 baht per tablet. He reportedly believed that selling garlands as a front would prevent police from suspecting his operation. Instead, the operation ended with his arrest and the seizure of all items connected to the alleged offence.

Police confiscated the methamphetamine tablets, the motorised tricycle used to transport the garlands and the remaining flower garlands as evidence. After the arrest, the seized tricycle was used to transport the officers and the suspect back to the police station, reported CH7 HD.

The man remains in police custody as further legal proceedings continue.

Related Articles

Elsewhere in Roi Et, a Thai woman nearly lost her left hand when a radio exploded as she switched it on. The device had been abandoned in a small hut located in the middle of a rice field. Similar incidents have been reported in Lop Buri province in central Thailand.

Thaiger QUIZ
Roi Et Drug Bust Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What was Santi allegedly running under the guise of selling floral garlands?
  2. 2. How many methamphetamine tablets were found with Santi at the time of his arrest?
  3. 3. What type of vehicle was confiscated along with the drugs?
  4. 4. What was Santi's strategy for avoiding police suspicion?
  5. 5. Who did Santi reportedly target with his drug distribution?
  6. 6. What did Santi do when he spotted the police at the scene?
  7. 7. How much did Santi reportedly purchase the methamphetamine for?
  8. 8. What was the resale price of each methamphetamine tablet according to Santi?
  9. 9. What was the outcome for Santi after the police operation?
  10. 10. What unrelated incident occurred in Roi Et besides Santi's arrest?

Latest Thailand News
Swedish man drowns in Chon Buri while swimming after drinking beer | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish man drowns in Chon Buri while swimming after drinking beer

12 minutes ago
Meth dealer disguised as garland seller arrested in Roi Et | Thaiger Crime News

Meth dealer disguised as garland seller arrested in Roi Et

28 minutes ago
French tourist dies after slipping from fifth tier of Koh Samui waterfall | Thaiger Thailand News

French tourist dies after slipping from fifth tier of Koh Samui waterfall

44 minutes ago
Thai ex-inmate says prison friend betrays and robs him after release | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai ex-inmate says prison friend betrays and robs him after release

16 hours ago
Search continues for injured elephant in Khao Yai park | Thaiger Thailand News

Search continues for injured elephant in Khao Yai park

17 hours ago
Pregnant Thai woman seeks removal of teacher over affair with her soldier husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Pregnant Thai woman seeks removal of teacher over affair with her soldier husband

17 hours ago
Malaysian woman shares eerie hotel experience in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian woman shares eerie hotel experience in Thailand

18 hours ago
Suspects flee sugarcane field near border, abandon 600,000 pills | Thaiger Crime News

Suspects flee sugarcane field near border, abandon 600,000 pills

18 hours ago
Foreign motorcyclist slammed for revving engine, causing smoke in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign motorcyclist slammed for revving engine, causing smoke in Phuket

18 hours ago
Cold air returns, Tak chills to 10°C, stronger monsoon ahead | Thaiger Environment News

Cold air returns, Tak chills to 10°C, stronger monsoon ahead

18 hours ago
Wild serows sighted in Khao Sam Roi Yot national park | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild serows sighted in Khao Sam Roi Yot national park

18 hours ago
Gunman surrenders after shooting teen in street dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Gunman surrenders after shooting teen in street dispute

19 hours ago
Drug-addicted Thai man beheads mother, abandons head in rice field | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug-addicted Thai man beheads mother, abandons head in rice field

20 hours ago
Elderly woman escapes house fire in Samut Sakhon with nine dogs | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly woman escapes house fire in Samut Sakhon with nine dogs

20 hours ago
Thai-Chinese couple arrested for mule account operation in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai-Chinese couple arrested for mule account operation in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Charity run backs youth education across Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Charity run backs youth education across Bangkok

21 hours ago
Woman offering misleading tourist deals detained in Sri Racha | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman offering misleading tourist deals detained in Sri Racha

21 hours ago
Outrage after Burmese rape-murder suspects deported without prosecution | Thaiger Thailand News

Outrage after Burmese rape-murder suspects deported without prosecution

21 hours ago
Passenger fee hike set for Thailand’s international flights from Feb 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Passenger fee hike set for Thailand’s international flights from Feb 2026

21 hours ago
Thai-Cambodian border tensions persist despite ceasefire | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian border tensions persist despite ceasefire

21 hours ago
Three Chinese nationals arrested with 8,600 SIM cards after illegal entry | Thaiger Thailand News

Three Chinese nationals arrested with 8,600 SIM cards after illegal entry

22 hours ago
Belgian man alleges lack of treatment in Thai hospital due to unpaid bill | Thaiger Thailand News

Belgian man alleges lack of treatment in Thai hospital due to unpaid bill

23 hours ago
Drunk motorcyclist crashes into trailer truck in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk motorcyclist crashes into trailer truck in Pattaya

23 hours ago
Thai woman denied entry to South Korea despite valid documents | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman denied entry to South Korea despite valid documents

23 hours ago
Fire destroys secondhand shop, vehicles damaged, police investigate | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire destroys secondhand shop, vehicles damaged, police investigate

23 hours ago
Crime NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 6, 2026, 10:01 AM
121 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.