Meth dealer disguised as garland seller arrested in Roi Et

A 55-year-old man named Santi was arrested in Roi Et for allegedly running a methamphetamine operation disguised as a floral garland seller.

Police surveillance led to his arrest, where they found over 100 meth tablets, a motorized tricycle, and unsold flower garlands at his stall.

Santi targeted teenagers and truck drivers, using the garland stall as a cover to distribute drugs, believing it would prevent police suspicion.

He admitted to purchasing meth for 2,000 baht and selling it at 50 baht per tablet; he remains in custody as legal proceedings continue.

A floral garland stall in Roi Et turned out to be more than it seemed, after police arrested the seller today, January 6, for allegedly running a methamphetamine business under the guise of garland selling.

Officers from Mueang Roi Et police station launched the arrest after surveillance led them to a man who regularly sold garlands at the intersection. The suspect, identified as 55 year old Santi, a resident of Roi Et province, was detained at the scene along with more than 100 methamphetamine tablets, a motorised tricycle and several unsold flower garlands.

According to police, Santi had been posing as a garland seller for some time, using the roadside stall as a cover while secretly distributing drugs. He reportedly targeted teenagers and truck drivers, blending in with other street vendors while allegedly keeping methamphetamine hidden in a bag.

Santi reportedly attempted to flee upon spotting police at the scene, but was quickly apprehended before he could escape.

During questioning, the suspect admitted to purchasing the methamphetamine for 2,000 baht before breaking it down for resale at 50 baht per tablet. He reportedly believed that selling garlands as a front would prevent police from suspecting his operation. Instead, the operation ended with his arrest and the seizure of all items connected to the alleged offence.

Police confiscated the methamphetamine tablets, the motorised tricycle used to transport the garlands and the remaining flower garlands as evidence. After the arrest, the seized tricycle was used to transport the officers and the suspect back to the police station, reported CH7 HD.

The man remains in police custody as further legal proceedings continue.

