Traffic police arrest three Vietnamese men with guns and drugs in Bangkok

Photo via Khaosod

Traffic police in Bangkok have arrested three Vietnamese men after firearms and illegal drugs were found during a routine drink-driving checkpoint in Wang Thonglang district.

The arrests took place at about 1.40pm on January 17, 2026, when officers from Wang Thonglang Police Station were conducting alcohol breath tests in front of a petrol station on Pracha Uthit Road, in Phlapphla subdistrict.

Police said the checkpoint was led by Pol Lt Col Suebsak Phansueb, deputy superintendent of traffic police at Wang Thonglang Police Station. Officers observed a green BMW approaching from the Meng Jai intersection with no front licence plate. The behaviour of the occupants was described as suspicious, prompting police to stop the vehicle for inspection.

Photo via Khaosod

Inside the car were three Vietnamese nationals. During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered two firearms and multiple types of narcotics. A .38 calibre handgun loaded with six rounds was found, along with a .32 calibre handgun loaded with three rounds.

Police also seized approximately 9 grams of crystal methamphetamine concealed in the centre console. In addition, officers found two bags containing a total of 250 methamphetamine pills. Further searches revealed ketamine packaged in two large bags, two medium bags and nine small bags, all stored inside a brown handbag within the vehicle.

All seized items were taken as evidence. The three suspects were detained at the scene and transported to Wang Thonglang Police Station for further questioning.

Investigators said initial inquiries are focusing on the origin of the firearms and drugs, as well as whether the suspects are linked to wider criminal networks operating in Bangkok or other areas. The suspects and the seized evidence were formally handed over to investigating officers for legal proceedings.

Police confirmed that charges are expected to include illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, possession of narcotics for distribution, and related offences under Thai law.

Details of the arrest were reported by Khaosod, citing police statements from the scene. Authorities said the checkpoint was part of routine traffic and public safety operations and that further investigations are ongoing.

