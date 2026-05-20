Travel insurance in Thailand: why it’s not enough for expats

Travel insurance in Thailand covers the ambulance, the ER, and the first few days of treatment. For most short-term visitors, that is exactly what it is designed to do. The question changes when Thailand stops being a destination and becomes where you actually live.

What travel insurance is actually designed to do

Most travel policies are built for trips of a few weeks to a few months, with the underlying assumption that the policyholder has a permanent home somewhere else. If something goes wrong, the goal is to stabilise you and get you back home. Emergency treatment, trip cancellations, lost luggage, and acute illness are covered on that basis.

The coverage has a maximum duration and is not designed to extend into residency. Pre-existing conditions are almost always excluded, and many policies include specific carve-outs for common risks in Thailand: motorbike accidents without a valid licence, diving, and adventure activities. Those exclusions are by design, but the issue arises when people try to use a trip product to cover a life.

Travel policies also cannot be renewed year after year as a substitute for residential cover. Even where renewal is technically available, it is not designed to function as long-term health insurance in Thailand.

The repatriation problem

Most travel policies include a repatriation clause: once you are medically stable, the insurer can arrange your return to your country of origin for ongoing treatment. That is cheaper for them than funding a multi-month recovery at a Bangkok private hospital. For a tourist who lives in Manchester or Melbourne, it is also a reasonable outcome.

For someone with a lease in Sukhumvit, a job in Chiang Mai, or children at an international school in Phuket, being flown to a country they left two years ago is a different matter. The assumption behind the clause is that home is where recovery happens. For an expat, home is here.

What travel insurance in Thailand doesn’t cover

Beyond the repatriation issue, travel insurance in Thailand is the wrong product for a long-term resident for a more fundamental reason: it does not cover the things most people actually use healthcare for.

Routine appointments, specialist visits, and ongoing management of chronic conditions are not included in a standard travel policy. Mental health coverage is often excluded entirely or limited to a low annual cap.

Also: Expat healthcare costs guide

Private hospitals in Thailand can also require a deposit of 50,000 to 800,000 baht, depending on the procedure, before treatment begins, regardless of what your policy covers. An ICU stay runs from 20,000 baht a day, and major surgery without adequate cover can exceed US$50,000 (approximately 1.6 million baht).

Also: What happens if you are hospitalised without adequate cover?

When health insurance in Thailand is a visa requirement

For expats on certain long-term visas, health insurance is not just a practical consideration but a legal one. O-A and O-X retirement visas require a minimum of US$100,000 (approximately 3.2 million baht) in health insurance coverage for the duration of the stay.

The LTR (Long-Term Resident) visa requires either US$50,000 in health insurance coverage or a US$100,000 deposit.

Also: How to make sure your health insurance meets Thailand’s visa requirements

Most standard travel policies do not satisfy the O-A/O-X threshold. They are designed for short trips, not year-long residency, and their coverage caps or sub-limits often fall short of US$100,000. Digital nomad visa (DTV) holders have no strict insurance requirement, but given private hospital costs in Thailand, most find cover worth having, regardless.

Cigna plans can issue the Foreign Insurance Certificate required for all three visa types, and the coverage minimums are met comfortably by Silver, Gold, and Platinum plans. Get a free quote today and recieve 20% off for life – Offer ends May 31, 2026.

What international health insurance covers instead

Expat health insurance in Thailand is designed for residency. It covers emergency and routine care, specialist visits, chronic condition management, and mental health, the full spectrum of what living in a country actually requires. No expiry date pushes you off cover when a notional trip end date passes.

Cigna’s Silver, Gold, and Platinum plans also travel with you. If you take a trip to Japan, fly back to visit family, or need treatment during time away from Thailand, the cover follows. (Close Care is the exception here: it covers Thailand plus your home country, with a 180-day out-of-area limit rather than full international portability.)

Guaranteed renewability is the consideration most people do not factor in when they are 32 and healthy. If a condition develops mid-policy, an international plan is far less likely to drop or exclude you at renewal than a local Thai plan.

One key advantage of international health insurance in Thailand is direct billing, which works with most major private hospitals nationwide. This means that you do not pay upfront at network hospitals.

Getting expat health insurance in Thailand without overpaying

Private health insurance in Thailand does not have to mean the most comprehensive plan from the start. Cigna’s plans have adjustable deductibles ranging from no deductible to US$10,000, and choosing a higher deductible substantially lowers premiums.

For expats in their 20s and 30s who want serious cover for serious events without paying full comprehensive rates, it is a practical entry point. Dental, vision, and outpatient care can all be added as optional modules when needed.

Travel insurance is the right product for a trip. Once Thailand becomes where you actually live, the question is what kind of healthcare you want access to and whether your current policy provides it.

Get a free quote from Cigna today and recieve 20% off for life – Offer ends May 31, 2026.

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