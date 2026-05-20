Travel insurance in Thailand: why it’s not enough for expats

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: May 20, 2026, 5:29 PM
146 4 minutes read
Travel insurance in Thailand: why it’s not enough for expats | Thaiger
Photo by 89Stocker Canva

Travel insurance in Thailand covers the ambulance, the ER, and the first few days of treatment. For most short-term visitors, that is exactly what it is designed to do. The question changes when Thailand stops being a destination and becomes where you actually live.

What travel insurance is actually designed to do

Most travel policies are built for trips of a few weeks to a few months, with the underlying assumption that the policyholder has a permanent home somewhere else. If something goes wrong, the goal is to stabilise you and get you back home. Emergency treatment, trip cancellations, lost luggage, and acute illness are covered on that basis.

The coverage has a maximum duration and is not designed to extend into residency. Pre-existing conditions are almost always excluded, and many policies include specific carve-outs for common risks in Thailand: motorbike accidents without a valid licence, diving, and adventure activities. Those exclusions are by design, but the issue arises when people try to use a trip product to cover a life.

Travel policies also cannot be renewed year after year as a substitute for residential cover. Even where renewal is technically available, it is not designed to function as long-term health insurance in Thailand.

Travel insurance in Thailand: why it's not enough for expats | News by Thaiger
Photo by Africa Images from Canva

The repatriation problem

Most travel policies include a repatriation clause: once you are medically stable, the insurer can arrange your return to your country of origin for ongoing treatment. That is cheaper for them than funding a multi-month recovery at a Bangkok private hospital. For a tourist who lives in Manchester or Melbourne, it is also a reasonable outcome.

For someone with a lease in Sukhumvit, a job in Chiang Mai, or children at an international school in Phuket, being flown to a country they left two years ago is a different matter. The assumption behind the clause is that home is where recovery happens. For an expat, home is here.

What travel insurance in Thailand doesn’t cover

Beyond the repatriation issue, travel insurance in Thailand is the wrong product for a long-term resident for a more fundamental reason: it does not cover the things most people actually use healthcare for.

Related Articles

Routine appointments, specialist visits, and ongoing management of chronic conditions are not included in a standard travel policy. Mental health coverage is often excluded entirely or limited to a low annual cap.

Also: Expat healthcare costs guide

Private hospitals in Thailand can also require a deposit of 50,000 to 800,000 baht, depending on the procedure, before treatment begins, regardless of what your policy covers. An ICU stay runs from 20,000 baht a day, and major surgery without adequate cover can exceed US$50,000 (approximately 1.6 million baht).

Also: What happens if you are hospitalised without adequate cover?

Travel insurance in Thailand: why it's not enough for expats | News by Thaiger
Photo from the Bumrungrad website

When health insurance in Thailand is a visa requirement

For expats on certain long-term visas, health insurance is not just a practical consideration but a legal one. O-A and O-X retirement visas require a minimum of US$100,000 (approximately 3.2 million baht) in health insurance coverage for the duration of the stay.

The LTR (Long-Term Resident) visa requires either US$50,000 in health insurance coverage or a US$100,000 deposit.

Also: How to make sure your health insurance meets Thailand’s visa requirements

Most standard travel policies do not satisfy the O-A/O-X threshold. They are designed for short trips, not year-long residency, and their coverage caps or sub-limits often fall short of US$100,000. Digital nomad visa (DTV) holders have no strict insurance requirement, but given private hospital costs in Thailand, most find cover worth having, regardless.

Cigna plans can issue the Foreign Insurance Certificate required for all three visa types, and the coverage minimums are met comfortably by Silver, Gold, and Platinum plans. Get a free quote today and recieve 20% off for life – Offer ends May 31, 2026.

What international health insurance covers instead

Expat health insurance in Thailand is designed for residency. It covers emergency and routine care, specialist visits, chronic condition management, and mental health, the full spectrum of what living in a country actually requires. No expiry date pushes you off cover when a notional trip end date passes.

Cigna’s Silver, Gold, and Platinum plans also travel with you. If you take a trip to Japan, fly back to visit family, or need treatment during time away from Thailand, the cover follows. (Close Care is the exception here: it covers Thailand plus your home country, with a 180-day out-of-area limit rather than full international portability.)

Guaranteed renewability is the consideration most people do not factor in when they are 32 and healthy. If a condition develops mid-policy, an international plan is far less likely to drop or exclude you at renewal than a local Thai plan.

One key advantage of international health insurance in Thailand is direct billing, which works with most major private hospitals nationwide. This means that you do not pay upfront at network hospitals.

Travel insurance in Thailand: why it's not enough for expats | News by Thaiger
Photo by megaflopp from Getty Images

Getting expat health insurance in Thailand without overpaying

Private health insurance in Thailand does not have to mean the most comprehensive plan from the start. Cigna’s plans have adjustable deductibles ranging from no deductible to US$10,000, and choosing a higher deductible substantially lowers premiums.

For expats in their 20s and 30s who want serious cover for serious events without paying full comprehensive rates, it is a practical entry point. Dental, vision, and outpatient care can all be added as optional modules when needed.

Travel insurance is the right product for a trip. Once Thailand becomes where you actually live, the question is what kind of healthcare you want access to and whether your current policy provides it.

Get a free quote from Cigna today and recieve 20% off for life – Offer ends May 31, 2026.

Sponsored

Latest Thailand News
Foreigner criticised for paying Phuket man to pass police checkpoint | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner criticised for paying Phuket man to pass police checkpoint

4 seconds ago
Pattaya’s tourism business association backs visa-free stay cut | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya’s tourism business association backs visa-free stay cut

34 minutes ago
Swede surrenders after attacking Indian hotel owner in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Swede surrenders after attacking Indian hotel owner in Phuket

1 hour ago
Homesick conscripts flee camp, steal motorcycle, fail drug test | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Homesick conscripts flee camp, steal motorcycle, fail drug test

1 hour ago
Chinese woman arrested for illegally working as land broker | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese woman arrested for illegally working as land broker

3 hours ago
Koh Larn diving trip safety questioned after tourists left in storm | Thaiger Thailand News

Koh Larn diving trip safety questioned after tourists left in storm

4 hours ago
Dutch tourist found dead after kayak accident off Railay Beach | Thaiger Krabi News

Dutch tourist found dead after kayak accident off Railay Beach

4 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s 2026 GDP outlook firms up on private investment surge | Thaiger Business News

Thailand’s 2026 GDP outlook firms up on private investment surge

4 hours ago
Kanchanaburi man killed after car crashes into wild elephants | Thaiger Thailand News

Kanchanaburi man killed after car crashes into wild elephants

5 hours ago
Songkhla school director killed in hostage incident receives royal honour | Thaiger Thailand News

Songkhla school director killed in hostage incident receives royal honour

6 hours ago
Singha removes senior family figure over sexual assault allegations | Thaiger Thailand News

Singha removes senior family figure over sexual assault allegations

7 hours ago
Environment minister apologises after tense exchange with journalist | Thaiger Politics News

Environment minister apologises after tense exchange with journalist

8 hours ago
May 20 forecast warns of heavy rain across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

May 20 forecast warns of heavy rain across Thailand

8 hours ago
Russian man arrested with large drug haul on Phuket-Pattaya bus | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man arrested with large drug haul on Phuket-Pattaya bus

24 hours ago
Two Chinese suspects detained in Chon Buri &#8216;zombie&#8217; drug lab raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Two Chinese suspects detained in Chon Buri ‘zombie’ drug lab raid

1 day ago
5 police and 1 civilian try to extort Chinese national at 300,000 baht each | Thaiger Thailand News

5 police and 1 civilian try to extort Chinese national at 300,000 baht each

1 day ago
Thai Cabinet officially ends 60-day visa-free scheme | Thaiger Visa Information

Thai Cabinet officially ends 60-day visa-free scheme

1 day ago
Ministry of Transport to cancel trains to inner Bangkok to improve road safety | Thaiger Bangkok News

Ministry of Transport to cancel trains to inner Bangkok to improve road safety

1 day ago
Chinese, Pakistani nationals found packed in Sa Kaeo pickup | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese, Pakistani nationals found packed in Sa Kaeo pickup

1 day ago
Chon Buri woman reports drugging and raping by bar worker | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri woman reports drugging and raping by bar worker

1 day ago
Bangkok delivery rider struck by train near recent fatal collision scene | Thaiger Crime News

Bangkok delivery rider struck by train near recent fatal collision scene

1 day ago
Thailand rethinks spending 1.7 billion baht on World Cup broadcast rights | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand rethinks spending 1.7 billion baht on World Cup broadcast rights

1 day ago
2 men attack woman with durian peel during exercise in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Central Thailand News

2 men attack woman with durian peel during exercise in Chachoengsao

1 day ago
Thai teen finds American man&#8217;s body hanging over Pattaya condo balcony | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai teen finds American man’s body hanging over Pattaya condo balcony

1 day ago
Railway officials temporarily released after deadly collision in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Railway officials temporarily released after deadly collision in Bangkok

1 day ago
HealthSponsoredThailand TravelTravel Guides
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: May 20, 2026, 5:29 PM
146 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.