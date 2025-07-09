Bangkok taxi driver arrested with methamphetamine pills

Officers, including Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom and Police Major General Pallop Aeremla, arrested 46 year old man in front of a petrol station on Charoen Rat Road, Bang Kho Laem district, Bangkok. He was found with nine methamphetamine pills and drug paraphernalia in his possession while sitting in a red taxi with registration number ทห1579 Bangkok.

Police were patrolling the area with their crime prevention lights on, aiming to deter crime and illegal street racing. Upon reaching the petrol station on Charoen Rat Road, at 2am yesterday, July 8, they detected a methamphetamine odour emanating from the red taxi parked nearby.

Investigating further, they discovered Sayan in the driver’s seat, appearing suspicious as if preparing to consume the drugs. However, he was interrupted by the police’s arrival, causing him to panic and attempt to hide the drugs in the vehicle’s central storage compartment next to the driver’s seat.

Upon inspection, the police found the nine methamphetamine pills and drug paraphernalia concealed in the compartment. Sayan was taken into custody for questioning.

He confessed to buying the drugs from a Thai man named Tong, who is approximately 50 years old, on Charoen Rat Road. Sayan admitted that he bought the drugs at 30 baht per pill intending to consume them, but was caught before he could do so, and declined rehabilitation.

Police charged him with possession of a category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine) without permission and proceeded with legal action, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a 62 year old taxi driver has been arrested in Bangkok for allegedly committing an indecent act involving a 15 year old girl.

The driver denied any inappropriate intent, claiming his actions were fatherly and that his age rendered him uninterested in romantic matters.

The arrest, carried out on May 18, was overseen by Police Major General Witthaya Sriprasertphap, with Police Colonel Manoon Kaewkam and Police Lieutenant Colonel Rueangwit Duangjinda leading the operation.

The suspect, identified as Chamnarn, was taken into custody at a village in Sala Thammasop, Thawi Watthana district, following a complaint filed by the victim.