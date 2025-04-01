No boots for blisters: Thai military service exemptions updated

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 seconds agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
50 1 minute read
No boots for blisters: Thai military service exemptions updated
Pictures courtesy of The Nation

In a move that’s shaking up the conscription rules, Thailand’s Defence Ministry added three more medical conditions to the list of diseases that exempt young men from compulsory military service — and they’re anything but ordinary.

A directive signed by Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was published in the Royal Gazette on March 25 and took effect immediately.

The ruling invokes Article 28 (2) of the Military Service Act 1954 to revise Coup Order No. 300 (1972), officially expanding the list of disqualifying medical conditions from 12 to 15.

The three newly added diseases are:

Related Articles

  • A group of blistering skin diseases

  • Hirschsprung’s disease

  • Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency

The blistering disease group includes rare and serious autoimmune skin conditions such as Pemphigus vulgaris, Pemphigus foliaceus, Pemphigus erythematosus, Paraneoplastic pemphigus, Gestational pemphigoid, and Epidermolysis bullosa.

These conditions cause painful blisters and skin damage, often requiring long-term treatment and specialised care, making military life not just uncomfortable but dangerous.

Hirschsprung’s disease, typically diagnosed at birth or in early childhood, affects the colon due to missing nerve cells. This leads to chronic bowel obstruction and can cause life-threatening complications if untreated.

G6PD deficiency, on the other hand, is a genetic disorder affecting red blood cells. The lack of this essential enzyme can lead to hemolysis (the breakdown of red blood cells), especially when exposed to certain foods, medications, or infections — conditions that could easily arise in the demanding environment of military training.

No boots for blisters: Thai military service exemptions updated | News by Thaiger

These three join the previously listed 12 groups of conditions that already qualified for exemption, such as asthma, coronary artery disease, mental health disorders, cancer, hepatitis, albinism, and gender identity-related conditions, reported The Nation.

The latest update reflects what many see as a long-overdue adjustment in military medical screening standards, particularly as understanding of rare diseases and genetic conditions improves.

While conscription remains a rite of passage for many Thai men, the Defence Ministry’s decision signals growing awareness of health equity and an attempt to ensure that the system doesn’t come at the cost of an individual’s well-being.

Latest Thailand News
No boots for blisters: Thai military service exemptions updated Thailand News

No boots for blisters: Thai military service exemptions updated

8 seconds ago
Thai woman dies after swallowing denture at Lampang market Thailand News

Thai woman dies after swallowing denture at Lampang market

6 minutes ago
Blood and sweat: Phuket red cross urges life-saving donations this Songkran Phuket News

Blood and sweat: Phuket red cross urges life-saving donations this Songkran

20 minutes ago
TV blackout fears rise over NBTC frequency plan Thailand News

TV blackout fears rise over NBTC frequency plan

25 minutes ago
OBEC reschedules exams after earthquake, safety checks underway Thailand News

OBEC reschedules exams after earthquake, safety checks underway

31 minutes ago
Bangkok and Airbnb team up for free quake accommodation Bangkok News

Bangkok and Airbnb team up for free quake accommodation

38 minutes ago
3 Chinese nationals in Pattaya arrested for selling zombie e-cigarettes Pattaya News

3 Chinese nationals in Pattaya arrested for selling zombie e-cigarettes

47 minutes ago
Thai cyber cops bust illegal gun man in Bangkok condo raid Crime News

Thai cyber cops bust illegal gun man in Bangkok condo raid

1 hour ago
Hero dogs sniff for life after Bangkok skyscraper collapse (videos) Bangkok News

Hero dogs sniff for life after Bangkok skyscraper collapse (videos)

1 hour ago
Man attacked with gun handle in Pattaya, police hunt suspect Pattaya News

Man attacked with gun handle in Pattaya, police hunt suspect

2 hours ago
Thai tomboy allegedly raped and left lying naked in Lampang Thailand News

Thai tomboy allegedly raped and left lying naked in Lampang

2 hours ago
Crafty draft: Stunning transgender woman joins Thai military draft Thailand News

Crafty draft: Stunning transgender woman joins Thai military draft

2 hours ago
Briefs encounter: Thief knicks knickers driven by ‘brief’ madness Crime News

Briefs encounter: Thief knicks knickers driven by ‘brief’ madness

2 hours ago
Phuket mayoral election sees fierce competition Phuket News

Phuket mayoral election sees fierce competition

2 hours ago
Tragic hotel incident in Uthai Thani leaves two dead Crime News

Tragic hotel incident in Uthai Thani leaves two dead

3 hours ago
Tourism sector urges Thai government to ensure hotel safety Thailand News

Tourism sector urges Thai government to ensure hotel safety

3 hours ago
Thai police suspect foul play in death of missing Austrian man Thailand News

Thai police suspect foul play in death of missing Austrian man

3 hours ago
Khon Kaen man accused of fatal assault at village event Crime News

Khon Kaen man accused of fatal assault at village event

3 hours ago
Holiday horror: Speedboat explosion off Phuket injures tourists Phuket News

Holiday horror: Speedboat explosion off Phuket injures tourists

3 hours ago
22-wheel truck crash in Buriram leaves six injured Road deaths

22-wheel truck crash in Buriram leaves six injured

3 hours ago
Casino bill faces backlash over rushed approval without study Bangkok News

Casino bill faces backlash over rushed approval without study

3 hours ago
4 Chinese nationals suspiciously remove documents from Bangkok collapsed building Bangkok News

4 Chinese nationals suspiciously remove documents from Bangkok collapsed building

4 hours ago
Khao Lak&#8217;s new surf town and exciting developments Property

Khao Lak’s new surf town and exciting developments

4 hours ago
Street vendor loses bag with 100,000 baht near Mo Chit, Bangkok Bangkok News

Street vendor loses bag with 100,000 baht near Mo Chit, Bangkok

4 hours ago
Rented and dented: Thai cops put brakes on cross-border car scam Bangkok News

Rented and dented: Thai cops put brakes on cross-border car scam

4 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 seconds agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
50 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Blood and sweat: Phuket red cross urges life-saving donations this Songkran

Blood and sweat: Phuket red cross urges life-saving donations this Songkran

20 minutes ago
TV blackout fears rise over NBTC frequency plan

TV blackout fears rise over NBTC frequency plan

25 minutes ago
OBEC reschedules exams after earthquake, safety checks underway

OBEC reschedules exams after earthquake, safety checks underway

31 minutes ago
Bangkok and Airbnb team up for free quake accommodation

Bangkok and Airbnb team up for free quake accommodation

38 minutes ago