Nakhon Si Thammarat theft suspect consumes 25 meth pills before arrest

Police in Nakhon Si Thammarat arrested a theft suspect today, May 8, after he allegedly stole 40,000 baht, used part of the money to buy methamphetamine, and consumed 25 pills in less than 24 hours.

Police identified the suspect as 39 year old Arin from Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district. He was arrested at a rented house in Tha Sala district by investigators from Tha Sala Police Station.

According to police, Arin was wanted under an arrest warrant for theft and trespassing after allegedly breaking into a house in the same area and stealing 40,000 baht in cash.

Officers said the suspect appeared heavily intoxicated when taken into custody and struggled to communicate coherently.

Police said Arin used the stolen money to buy 30 meth pills after the alleged theft. He then reportedly consumed 25 pills continuously over less than 24 hours before his arrest.

When police searched the rented house, they found five methamphetamine pills and 21,700 baht in cash. Officers said the remaining money had allegedly been used to repay a debt to a friend.

Officers reportedly had to closely monitor the suspect’s condition because he had not slept and had reportedly consumed a large quantity of methamphetamine within a short period.

Investigators said the victim would be informed of the arrest, and the suspect would face further legal proceedings, reported Thairath.

Elsewhere, a drug possession suspect allegedly swallowed nearly 50 methamphetamine pills before his arrest and later died after being taken to the hospital.

Police stopped the man at a checkpoint on Malaiman Road heading towards Nakhon Pathom after noticing suspicious behaviour. He was taken to Nakhon Pathom City Police Station, where a urine test found traces of drugs. He was placed in a holding cell while awaiting court proceedings the next day, but later developed severe stomach pain, collapsed, and was taken to the hospital, where he died. Another detainee told police the suspect had admitted to swallowing nearly 50 meth pills.