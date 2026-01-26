Large methamphetamine cache found at roadside electric pole

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 26, 2026, 10:54 AM
119 1 minute read
Large methamphetamine cache found at roadside electric pole | Thaiger
Photo via Khaosod

Police in Chachoengsao province are investigating the discovery of a large quantity of methamphetamine pills found abandoned in a residential community.

The drugs were discovered on 25 January 2026, at approximately 11.00am, after villagers in Moo 8, Ban Song subdistrict, Phanom Sarakham district, reported a suspicious sack placed at the base of an electric pole along a roadside alley.

According to police, residents noticed a black bin bag covering what appeared to be a fertiliser sack positioned beside the road. The location is used regularly by villagers entering and exiting the community. Concerned about the contents, residents contacted local authorities.

Large methamphetamine cache found at roadside electric pole | News by Thaiger
Photo via Khaosod

Pol. Lt. Col. Wisarut Rittisriboon, an investigating officer at Phanom Sarakham Police Station, received the report and travelled to the scene with patrol officers and an investigative team. Upon inspection, officers found six large plastic-wrapped bags concealed inside the sack.

Further examination revealed the bags contained yellow methamphetamine pills marked with a five-star symbol and the number 999. Police estimated the total quantity at approximately 230,000 pills.

The area where the drugs were found is an alleyway with frequent pedestrian and vehicle traffic. No witnesses were able to identify who placed the sack at the location or when it was left there. Police said no suspects were immediately identified at the scene.

Following the discovery, the Chachoengsao Provincial Forensic Unit was called to collect evidence from the site. Officers secured the drugs for forensic examination and began procedures to trace their origin.

Related Articles

Police stated that investigators are reviewing possible transport routes and surveillance in the surrounding area to identify those responsible for abandoning the drugs. The case remains under investigation.

Khaosod reported details of the incident, publishing information provided by local police following the discovery.

Authorities said the seized drugs will be held as evidence whilst legal proceedings continue. No arrests had been reported as of 2.10pm on 25 January 2026.

Latest Thailand News
Highway police arrest smuggling gang using families as cover | Thaiger Thailand News

Highway police arrest smuggling gang using families as cover

6 seconds ago
Large methamphetamine cache found at roadside electric pole | Thaiger Thailand News

Large methamphetamine cache found at roadside electric pole

28 minutes ago
EDC Thailand announces new December dates following strong early-year momentum | Thaiger Things To Do

EDC Thailand announces new December dates following strong early-year momentum

44 minutes ago
More Thai airports tighten Nipah virus screening | Thaiger Thailand News

More Thai airports tighten Nipah virus screening

1 hour ago
January 26 weather: Cool mornings, patchy fog, high-pressure system weakens | Thaiger Thailand News

January 26 weather: Cool mornings, patchy fog, high-pressure system weakens

2 hours ago
Jealousy-fueled argument leads to ping pong bomb explosion in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Jealousy-fueled argument leads to ping pong bomb explosion in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Thailand airports tighten virus checks for West Bengal travellers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand airports tighten virus checks for West Bengal travellers

21 hours ago
Man claims spirit possession in fatal stabbing of grandmother | Thaiger Thailand News

Man claims spirit possession in fatal stabbing of grandmother

22 hours ago
Annual Wat Phra That Phanom festival unites Thai and Lao devotees | Thaiger Thailand News

Annual Wat Phra That Phanom festival unites Thai and Lao devotees

22 hours ago
Train services resume after fatal crane collapse in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Train services resume after fatal crane collapse in Thailand

23 hours ago
Teenagers confess to fatal shooting of boy in Bangkok misunderstanding | Thaiger Thailand News

Teenagers confess to fatal shooting of boy in Bangkok misunderstanding

23 hours ago
Police and military seize 4.7 million meth pills in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Police and military seize 4.7 million meth pills in Thailand

24 hours ago
Myanmar TikTok star mourned as police hunt murder suspects | Thaiger Thailand News

Myanmar TikTok star mourned as police hunt murder suspects

1 day ago
Thai woman claims healing powers with quantum psychic energy | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman claims healing powers with quantum psychic energy

1 day ago
British man and Thai women arrested over 300m baht investment scam | Thaiger Pattaya News

British man and Thai women arrested over 300m baht investment scam

1 day ago
Two young men drown after being swept out to sea at Laem Pho Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Two young men drown after being swept out to sea at Laem Pho Beach

2 days ago
Man arrested after fatal stabbing of his 89-year-old grandmother | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested after fatal stabbing of his 89-year-old grandmother

2 days ago
Loan shark gang member arrested in Kanchanaburi after years on the run | Thaiger Thailand News

Loan shark gang member arrested in Kanchanaburi after years on the run

2 days ago
Man arrested for killing his girlfriend by cutting out her tongue | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for killing his girlfriend by cutting out her tongue

2 days ago
Officials destroy opium plantation in raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Officials destroy opium plantation in raid

2 days ago
Cocaine trafficking ring dismantled by Bangkok police | Thaiger Thailand News

Cocaine trafficking ring dismantled by Bangkok police

2 days ago
Father denies receiving money over daughter’s sexual assault allegation | Thaiger Crime News

Father denies receiving money over daughter’s sexual assault allegation

2 days ago
Attempted murder suspect arrested after armed attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Attempted murder suspect arrested after armed attack

2 days ago
Public prosecutor found dead in car near his own child&#8217;s school | Thaiger Thailand News

Public prosecutor found dead in car near his own child’s school

2 days ago
Twelve arrested over fatal shooting of juvenile in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Twelve arrested over fatal shooting of juvenile in Bangkok

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 26, 2026, 10:54 AM
119 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.