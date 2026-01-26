Large methamphetamine cache found at roadside electric pole

Police in Chachoengsao province are investigating the discovery of a large quantity of methamphetamine pills found abandoned in a residential community.

The drugs were discovered on 25 January 2026, at approximately 11.00am, after villagers in Moo 8, Ban Song subdistrict, Phanom Sarakham district, reported a suspicious sack placed at the base of an electric pole along a roadside alley.

According to police, residents noticed a black bin bag covering what appeared to be a fertiliser sack positioned beside the road. The location is used regularly by villagers entering and exiting the community. Concerned about the contents, residents contacted local authorities.

Pol. Lt. Col. Wisarut Rittisriboon, an investigating officer at Phanom Sarakham Police Station, received the report and travelled to the scene with patrol officers and an investigative team. Upon inspection, officers found six large plastic-wrapped bags concealed inside the sack.

Further examination revealed the bags contained yellow methamphetamine pills marked with a five-star symbol and the number 999. Police estimated the total quantity at approximately 230,000 pills.

The area where the drugs were found is an alleyway with frequent pedestrian and vehicle traffic. No witnesses were able to identify who placed the sack at the location or when it was left there. Police said no suspects were immediately identified at the scene.

Following the discovery, the Chachoengsao Provincial Forensic Unit was called to collect evidence from the site. Officers secured the drugs for forensic examination and began procedures to trace their origin.

Police stated that investigators are reviewing possible transport routes and surveillance in the surrounding area to identify those responsible for abandoning the drugs. The case remains under investigation.

Khaosod reported details of the incident, publishing information provided by local police following the discovery.

Authorities said the seized drugs will be held as evidence whilst legal proceedings continue. No arrests had been reported as of 2.10pm on 25 January 2026.