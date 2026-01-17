300kg of crystal meth seized and two traffickers arrested

Authorities have seized approximately 300 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and arrested two suspected members of a drug trafficking network in Mueang district, Sakon Nakhon province, following a coordinated security operation.

The arrests took place at about 9.10pm on January 16, 2026, in the parking area of the bypass market in Dong Mafai subdistrict. Officers recovered six sacks containing an estimated 300 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, along with two vehicles and two mobile phones.

The operation was conducted on January 17 by the 2nd Army Area Command in coordination with the Narcotics Suppression Division 24, the Border Patrol Police Region 2, and the Surasakmontri Task Force, alongside other relevant agencies.

According to officials, the operation followed intelligence provided by the Internal Security Operations Command indicating that a drug trafficking group was transporting narcotics from border areas of That Phanom district in Nakhon Phanom province into inland locations.

Security units were deployed to monitor suspected movements and expand surveillance based on the intelligence. Investigators later tracked the suspects to Sakon Nakhon, where the interception was carried out.

The two suspects were identified as Mr Rungsak, aged 34, from Bueng Kan province, and Mr Kritphat, aged 48, from Nakhon Phanom province. Both men were taken into custody at the scene without reported resistance.

Following the arrests, the suspects and seized evidence were transported to the Border Patrol Police Region 2 headquarters for formal arrest documentation. They were later handed over to investigators at Dong Mafai Police Station to face legal proceedings under Thailand’s narcotics laws.

Officials stated that the seized methamphetamine is believed to have originated from cross-border trafficking routes in the northeast, which remain a focus of ongoing enforcement efforts.

Authorities said the operation reflected continued coordination among military, police, and security agencies to disrupt drug trafficking networks and prevent narcotics from reaching inland communities.

Details of the seizure and arrests were first reported by Khaosod, citing information from security and law enforcement sources involved in the operation.