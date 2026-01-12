Lost British cyclist safely rescued from Chiang Mai forest

Published: January 12, 2026, 10:30 AM
Photo via Facebook/ ฮักแม่สาย

Key insights from the news

  • Gordon Dewar, a 63-year-old British cyclist, was rescued after becoming lost in the Huay Pang Por Forest near Chiang Mai while cycling towards the city center.
  • Rescue efforts were coordinated by the Chiang Mai Provincial Police and involved various teams, including motocross riders and drone operators, leading to Dewar's location around 12:30 PM.
  • Dewar was found conscious but exhausted after spending 12 to 15 hours without food or water; he received medical attention for muscle fatigue before continuing his journey.
  • The incident highlights the risks associated with off-road cycling in challenging terrains, similar to a previous case where a family got lost in Lampang province.

Thai rescue teams yesterday, January 12, successfully located a British cyclist who became lost in a forest while cycling towards Chiang Mai city centre.

The Chiang Mai Provincial Police Office coordinated with the Phrao Wang Hin Rescue Foundation after the cyclist, 63 year old British national Gordon Dewar, contacted authorities to request assistance.

Rescue teams quickly mobilised volunteer motocross riders, off-road vehicle drivers, drone operators, and search-and-rescue personnel to locate the missing man.

Dewar was found at around 12.30pm in the Huay Pang Por Forest, Mae Waen sub-district, Phrao district, Chiang Mai. He was brought safely out of the forest on a motocross motorcycle, while his bicycle was also recovered without damage.

British man lost in Chiang Mai forest
Photo via Facebook/ ฮักแม่สาย

Rescuers reported that Dewar was conscious and able to communicate clearly, but was visibly exhausted after spending 12 to 15 hours without food or drinking water. He did not suffer any serious injuries, though he experienced muscle fatigue from the prolonged cycling and difficult terrain.

The rescue team provided Dewar with water and mineral supplements before transporting him to a hospital for a medical check and further treatment.

Dewar later told rescuers that he previously explored several cycling routes in Chiang Mai and Mae Hong Son. On the day of the incident, he was cycling towards Chiang Mai city centre and chose an off-road trail to enjoy the surrounding natural scenery.

British cyclist found after getting lost in Thai forest
Photo via Facebook/ ฮักแม่สาย

However, the route proved more demanding than expected, with steep terrain causing severe exhaustion. As night fell, Dewar realised he had lost his way and decided to remain in the forest for safety. He contacted authorities the following day when his condition allowed.

After resting and receiving medical attention, Dewar reportedly continued his journey from the Phrao area to Chiang Mai city centre by bicycle, determined to complete his planned ride.

A similar rescue operation was reported in September last year when a South Korean man, his Thai wife, and their child became lost in a forest in Lampang province during a trekking trip in Doi Khun Tan National Park.

British man rescued safely from Thai forest
Photo via Facebook/ ฮักแม่สาย
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.