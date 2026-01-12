Lost British cyclist safely rescued from Chiang Mai forest

Key insights from the news Copy Gordon Dewar, a 63-year-old British cyclist, was rescued after becoming lost in the Huay Pang Por Forest near Chiang Mai while cycling towards the city center.

Thai rescue teams yesterday, January 12, successfully located a British cyclist who became lost in a forest while cycling towards Chiang Mai city centre.

The Chiang Mai Provincial Police Office coordinated with the Phrao Wang Hin Rescue Foundation after the cyclist, 63 year old British national Gordon Dewar, contacted authorities to request assistance.

Rescue teams quickly mobilised volunteer motocross riders, off-road vehicle drivers, drone operators, and search-and-rescue personnel to locate the missing man.

Dewar was found at around 12.30pm in the Huay Pang Por Forest, Mae Waen sub-district, Phrao district, Chiang Mai. He was brought safely out of the forest on a motocross motorcycle, while his bicycle was also recovered without damage.

Rescuers reported that Dewar was conscious and able to communicate clearly, but was visibly exhausted after spending 12 to 15 hours without food or drinking water. He did not suffer any serious injuries, though he experienced muscle fatigue from the prolonged cycling and difficult terrain.

The rescue team provided Dewar with water and mineral supplements before transporting him to a hospital for a medical check and further treatment.

Dewar later told rescuers that he previously explored several cycling routes in Chiang Mai and Mae Hong Son. On the day of the incident, he was cycling towards Chiang Mai city centre and chose an off-road trail to enjoy the surrounding natural scenery.

However, the route proved more demanding than expected, with steep terrain causing severe exhaustion. As night fell, Dewar realised he had lost his way and decided to remain in the forest for safety. He contacted authorities the following day when his condition allowed.

After resting and receiving medical attention, Dewar reportedly continued his journey from the Phrao area to Chiang Mai city centre by bicycle, determined to complete his planned ride.

A similar rescue operation was reported in September last year when a South Korean man, his Thai wife, and their child became lost in a forest in Lampang province during a trekking trip in Doi Khun Tan National Park.