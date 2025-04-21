Ratchaburi soldier surrenders after allegedly shooting wife

In Ratchaburi province, a soldier turned himself in to the police after allegedly shooting his 28 year old wife at their home in Mueang subdistrict, Photharam district. The incident reportedly took place during the night, following which the soldier, Thawisak, fled the scene.

Thawisak, a sergeant major, arranged through family members to surrender to police. He was picked up by police investigators at Bang Phra intersection in Bang Phra district, Ratchaburi province.

Subsequently, police retrieved the concealed firearm used in the incident, which is now being held as evidence. Thawisak is currently in custody, with military legal officers involved in the investigation due to his status as a military personnel.

A close friend of Thawisak, referred to as Sgt. Bird, described him as a good-hearted person who was dedicated to his wife and child. The friend acknowledged that Sgt. Bird occasionally had disagreements with his wife, Natthaya, mainly because she frequently returned to her parents’ home to care for her ill parents. The friend could not confirm any suspicions of infidelity on the wife’s part.

The friend elaborated that the wife often went back to her family home, prompting Sgt. Bird to bring her back out of concern for their five year old daughter, who suffers from epilepsy, reported KhaoSod.

The friend speculated that the incident might have stemmed from a moment of anger and personal stress, asserting that Sgt. Bird is not known for being hot-tempered and is well-regarded by his peers and siblings.

In similar news, a tragic incident unfolded in Buriram where a 46 year old street vendor, Somsak, shot his 51 year old wife, Nahathai, a school director, before turning the gun on himself. Nahathai remains in critical condition at Buriram Hospital.

The incident took place around 9.30am on February 19 in the Mueang district of Buriram province. Nahathai was reportedly driving their pickup truck after dropping off their grandchild at school when Somsak, who was seated beside her, allegedly shot her.