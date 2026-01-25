British man and Thai women arrested over 300m baht investment scam

South Pattaya bar used to target retired foreign victims

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)
Published: January 25, 2026, 9:35 AM
Image credit to BCSC InvestRight

A British national and five Thai women have been detained on allegations of conducting an investment scam that reportedly misled over 400 individuals, predominantly retirees.

The arrests occurred in the provinces of Chon Buri and Nakhon Ratchasima, executed by officers from the Economic Crime Suppression Division.

The British individual, identified as 52 year old Bradley, along with the women, allegedly operated under the name ‘King Power Gold.’ They are accused of falsely asserting affiliations with major banks and offering substantial annual returns.

Investigations revealed that the scheme was led by a woman named Pornparuehat, who managed a restaurant and bar in South Pattaya. This venue was used to engage potential victims, particularly retired foreigners.

According to police, the suspects hosted fundraising events in Pattaya. Victims were included in chat groups and provided with fabricated financial documents.

In similar news, a 65 year old retired Thai nurse reported losing nearly 12 million baht after falling victim to a romance scam that began on TikTok in June 2025. The victim said she was contacted by a woman who gradually built a romantic relationship before encouraging her to invest in cryptocurrency.

Image credit to Yahoo Finance

She was instructed to transfer funds for USDT purchases and initially received small returns, prompting further transfers. When she later attempted to withdraw her money, she was told to pay a large tax fee.

Communication was then cut off, and the case was referred to cyber police for investigation.

Also in July 2025, a 65 year old retiree in Nonthaburi was scammed out of almost 50,000 baht after participating in a fake luxury watch auction on Facebook. After winning the auction, the victim transferred payment as instructed but was later asked to pay additional insurance fees.

Suspecting fraud, he requested a refund and was subsequently blocked.

Police noted that retirees are frequently targeted in online investment and romance scams.

The group operation reportedly involved a Ponzi-style scheme, recycling funds and resulting in losses exceeding 300 million baht.

The suspects face charges of public fraud and inputting false data into a computer system, charges they deny, as reported by Bangkok Post.

