Construction site manager claims gun accident in worker’s death

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 5, 2026, 2:41 PM
167 2 minutes read
Construction site manager claims gun accident in worker’s death | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Ubon Connect อุบลคอนเนก

A construction site manager fatally shot a worker in Ubon Ratchathani and claimed the shooting was accidental, saying the gun discharged when he tried to slap the victim with the firearm.

Officers from Mueang Ubon Ratchathani Police Station were called to investigate the fatal shooting at a construction site on Tuesday, February 4, after receiving a report from workers at the scene. The victim was a 40 year old Thai man, identified only as A.

When police arrived, they found A’s body lying face down on the ground near a 10-wheel truck. He was wearing a T-shirt and brown sweatpants and sustained a gunshot wound to his left cheek. Investigators estimated that he had died one to two hours before officers reached the scene.

A’s 57 year old father-in-law told police that the suspected shooter was the victim’s manager, a 57 year old man named Daeng, who fled the site before authorities arrived.

According to the father-in-law, Daeng had been looking for A at the construction site earlier but could not find him as A drove a truck to deliver iron rods to another nearby construction site. Daeng attempted to contact A by phone, but the calls went unanswered.

Manager shot dead worker in Ubon Ratchathani
Photo via Facebook/ แจ้งข่าว อุบลราชธานี

When A later returned to the site, an argument erupted between the two men. The dispute became so heated that the father-in-law stepped in to try to calm the situation. Daeng then left the site in his pickup truck, but later returned carrying a firearm.

The confrontation resumed, and witnesses said A walked towards Daeng as if he was about to attack him. Amid the chaos, Daeng pulled out the gun, and a shot was fired. A was struck in the cheek, collapsed to the ground, and died at the scene.

Related Articles

Police later contacted Daeng’s family members and asked them to persuade him to surrender. The effort was successful, and Daeng contacted police before turning himself in on a roadside around two kilometres from the construction site. He handed over a .38 gun believed to have been used in the shooting.

Killer claims fatal shooting is accident
Photo via Facebook/ Ubon Connect อุบลคอนเนก

During questioning, Daeng admitted to arguing with the victim but insisted he did not intend to kill him. He claimed he was trying to slap A in the face with the gun when it accidentally discharged.

Despite this statement, police charged Daeng under Section 288 of the Criminal Law for intentional murder, an offence punishable by the death penalty, life imprisonment, or imprisonment of 15 to 20 years.

According to Channel 7, the victim’s two children arrived at the construction site after school and broke down in tears upon learning of their father’s death. Rescue workers at the scene reportedly comforted the children as relatives gathered.

Latest Thailand News
Filipina woman arrested at Phuket over theft and forged documents | Thaiger Phuket News

Filipina woman arrested at Phuket over theft and forged documents

3 minutes ago
Rare dugongs observed in Trang marine habitat survey | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare dugongs observed in Trang marine habitat survey

4 minutes ago
Construction site manager claims gun accident in worker&#8217;s death | Thaiger Thailand News

Construction site manager claims gun accident in worker’s death

46 minutes ago
Thai action star Tony Jaa battling stage 3 gallbladder cancer | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai action star Tony Jaa battling stage 3 gallbladder cancer

51 minutes ago
Foreigner seen relaxing on SUV roof during Phuket traffic | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreigner seen relaxing on SUV roof during Phuket traffic

2 hours ago
German man arrested for political graffiti on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

German man arrested for political graffiti on Koh Pha Ngan

2 hours ago
American man speaks out after Pattaya security guards attack | Thaiger Thailand News

American man speaks out after Pattaya security guards attack

2 hours ago
Thai teen shoots neighbour dead over alleged affair with mother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai teen shoots neighbour dead over alleged affair with mother

2 hours ago
Foreign mum fights off attempted child abduction in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign mum fights off attempted child abduction in Samut Prakan

4 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver confesses to raping intoxicated passenger | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver confesses to raping intoxicated passenger

4 hours ago
Indian man&#8217;s langur smuggling attempt busted at Suvarnabhumi | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian man’s langur smuggling attempt busted at Suvarnabhumi

5 hours ago
15 year old boy arrested over 2.4 million baht gold theft in Hat Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

15 year old boy arrested over 2.4 million baht gold theft in Hat Yai

5 hours ago
Wild elephant’s cause of death revealed, public demands justice | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephant’s cause of death revealed, public demands justice

5 hours ago
Israeli and El Salvadoran men rescued from Koh Pha Ngan forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Israeli and El Salvadoran men rescued from Koh Pha Ngan forest

6 hours ago
Thai man caught smuggling exotic animals from Philippines | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man caught smuggling exotic animals from Philippines

7 hours ago
Thai businesswoman and influencer questions Disneyland Thailand plan | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai businesswoman and influencer questions Disneyland Thailand plan

21 hours ago
Thai taxi driver wins hearts after sharing desserts with Australian tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai taxi driver wins hearts after sharing desserts with Australian tourists

23 hours ago
Bangkok traffic police deliver two hearts in one night for transplant | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok traffic police deliver two hearts in one night for transplant

23 hours ago
Thai woman says friend claims her baby to scam over 1 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman says friend claims her baby to scam over 1 million baht

23 hours ago
German man rips down 8 election campaign banners in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

German man rips down 8 election campaign banners in Nonthaburi

23 hours ago
School pressure drives young boy to run away in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

School pressure drives young boy to run away in Samut Prakan

1 day ago
3 Mongolians arrested in Bangkok for smuggling crystal meth using capacitors | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 Mongolians arrested in Bangkok for smuggling crystal meth using capacitors

1 day ago
Japanese man clashes with vendor over birdcage in Udon Thani | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Japanese man clashes with vendor over birdcage in Udon Thani

1 day ago
Election Commission to summon Fastwork CEO over vote-buying claim | Thaiger Thailand News

Election Commission to summon Fastwork CEO over vote-buying claim

1 day ago
Thai student hospitalised after 800 squat punishment at school | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai student hospitalised after 800 squat punishment at school

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 5, 2026, 2:41 PM
167 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.