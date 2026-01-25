Teenagers confess to fatal shooting of boy in Bangkok misunderstanding

Thirteen individuals have confessed to fatally shooting a 13 year old boy after a social media provocation led to a misunderstanding.

The incident, involving illegal firearms, occurred on Friday, January 23. Authorities are now seeking court approval to seize the vehicles used in the crime.

The incident took place late at night, near a bridge in the Ratchayothin area of Bangkok, where the young victim was shot while sitting with friends. Witnesses reported that over 10 teenagers on six motorcycles were involved.

Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, the Police Commissioner of Bangkok, along with other senior officers, announced the arrests yesterday, on January 24. The group of 13 teenagers, aged between 17 and 19, were apprehended, with five under the age of 18.

The seized evidence includes five firearms: a .380 calibre pistol, three handmade guns, and a .38 calibre revolver, alongside six motorcycles. The suspects were arrested at their homes in the Bang Khen district on Friday afternoon, January 23.

During the investigation, conducted with the involvement of their guardians, the suspects admitted to their involvement.

The group, led by 18 year olds Atthakorn ‘Ice’ and Thanaphon ‘Film,’ and 19 year old Thammanoon ‘Fuse,’ used firearms to confront what they mistakenly believed were rival youths. Thammanoon fired the fatal .380 calibre shot. The misunderstanding stemmed from an online challenge with a group residing in the same area.

Further investigation revealed three illegal firearms were used, including the .380 calibre pistol used in the fatal shooting, which was unregistered. Lieutenant General Siam noted that the suspects expressed remorse, with some still in education, while others were not.

Regarding the potential seizure of the motorcycles, the Bangkok Police Commissioner stated that the police would submit a request to the court, with the final decision resting on judicial discretion.

Police plan to intensify efforts to monitor youth activities to prevent similar incidents.

The police have compiled evidence and sought arrest warrants from the Ratchada Criminal Court on charges including murder, attempted murder, and illegal possession and use of firearms.

The five suspects under 18 will be processed according to the legal framework for juveniles, with involvement from a multidisciplinary team before being presented to the Minburi Juvenile and Family Court.

Those over the age of 18 will be held in custody at the Ratchada Criminal Court tomorrow, on January 26, according to KhaoSod.