Drunken Brit and Thai woman caught in steamy act on Pattaya Beach

A British man and a Thai woman were caught allegedly engaging in a lewd act on Pattaya Beach early this morning, January 23, prompting police intervention. But what followed raised even more eyebrows.

At around 4.19am, police officers from Pattaya City Police Station were alerted by a passerby who claimed to have witnessed inappropriate behaviour between a man and a woman near the beachfront.

Upon arrival, officers found a foreign man and a Thai woman lying on the sand. The man was wearing a white T-shirt and shorts, while the woman was dressed in black.

According to police, the pair appeared to be involved in a sexual act at the time. When approached, the two reportedly panicked and quickly separated before attempting to walk away. Officers subsequently brought them in for questioning.

The man, a 34 year old British national, appeared intoxicated and was incoherent during the questioning. He allegedly also told police that he was autistic and unaware of his actions. The woman, identified as 61 year old Nucharee, told officers that she did not realise the act was against Thai law.

Nucharee also initially claimed to be Singaporean and said she was studying in Thailand. However, locals familiar with the area reported that she is often seen wandering the beachfront and may be suffering from mental health issues.

CH7 News reported that both individuals were charged with committing an obscene act in public, a violation that carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht. Police have forwarded the case to the investigative team for further legal proceedings.

Similarly, earlier this month, two foreign tourists were caught on camera engaging in a lewd act on a public street in Patong, Phuket. According to initial reports, the individuals, identified as men of Middle Eastern and Western descent, appeared heavily intoxicated.